West Indies announce Test squad for Pakistan series

ANTIGUA (Agencies): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday revealed a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, slated to be played from January 17 to 29, 2025 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

According to a statement issued by the CWI, the two-match Test series, which marks the final installment of the two-year World Test Championship cycle, will see the West Indies playing a Test series in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years.

The squad marked the return of left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who was unavailable for the team’s recently drawn series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, emerging left-handed batter Amir Jangoo earned his maiden Test call-up on the back of his match-winning century against Bangladesh on ODI debut earlier this month.

The CWI also confirmed that Multan will host both Tests of the series, affirming the reports of Karachi being stripped of the hosting of the opener due to the ongoing renovation process at the National Stadium for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

West Indies head coach Andre Coley termed the upcoming series an opportunity to develop his side in the format.

“For the Test series against Pakistan in January 2025, the focus is on building on what we have done well and transforming the learnings from 2024 into tangible results,” he said.

“Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo’s selection comes on the back of his consistency across formats in regional cricket, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling.”

West Indies will embark on their Test tour to Pakistan with a two-day practice against Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi on January 10 and 11.

The visitors are expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 6, and after competing in the practice match, will depart for Multan.

West Indies squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jayden Seales, and Jomel Warrican

West Indies Tour of Pakistan

Two-day warm-up Match: January 10 -11, 2025, Rawalpindi

First Test: January 17-21, 2025, Multan Cricket Stadium

Second Test: January 25-29, 2025, Multan Cricket Stadium.