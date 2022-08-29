West wages a press war to show situation worse: Farahi

KABUL (Agencies): The Deputy Minister of Publication in the Ministry of Information and Culture Mawlawi Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, in a meeting with his employees that the west wages a press war in Afghanistan to show the situation worse in Afghanistan.

Farahi said that on the one hand, America and its friends suffered a historic and shameful defeat in the war in Afghanistan, on the other hand, they are still fighting the press and cultural war in the country with all their might and want to show the situation worse in Afghanistan.

Speaking about the value of the media he said that in the new era the media can build or destroy governments.

Deputy of Publication called Bakhtar News Agency the language of the state adding that he will strive to restore the previous status of the agency.

In the past 20 years, the broadcasting department of the Ministry of Information and Culture, especially Bakhtar News Agency, was kept in a state of death and efforts were being made to weaken this agency, he added. Farahi promised that he will spare no efforts to give all the rights of the employees of news agency.

The Ministry praised the activities and efforts of the agency’s employees and said that no one will be allowed to discriminate between the former and current employees, adding that each employee will be treated the same.

