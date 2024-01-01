Western Balkans can leapfrog gas for solar, wind for energy transition: Report

(AA): Western Balkan countries have the potential to generate four times more electricity from solar and wind projects than from gas-fired plants, saving at least €9 billion in energy costs and reducing carbon emissions, a new report by the US think tank Global Energy Monitor (GEM) revealed on Tuesday.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia collectively hold a combined 23 gigawatts of prospective utility-scale solar and wind capacity, according to the data from the GEM’s Global Wind and Solar Power Trackers.

“If these projects become operational, then they could replace all present and future gas power capacity in the region, avert 103 million tonnes in lifetime CO2 emissions, and save over €9 billion ($9.8 billion) in stranded assets,” the report read.

The prospective solar and wind capacity is 70% more than a year ago and comparable to the prospective capacity in Germany, the report said.

According to the report, Serbia currently leads the region with 444 megawatts or 29% of operating capacity and 10.9 gigawatts or 47% of prospective utility-scale solar and wind capacity.

However, operating utility-scale solar and wind capacity constitutes only 7% or 1.5 gigawatts of the region’s electricity mix, it added. Additionally, just 6% or 1.3 gigawatt of the prospective capacity is currently under construction and likely to become operational.

“In order to unlock this potential, governments need to address barriers associated with planning and permitting, and develop supportive legal frameworks and complementary infrastructure to build up a clean and flexible grid,” the report said.

Highlighting the “unique position” of the Western Balkan countries as the region is not yet heavily reliant on gas infrastructure, Zhanaiym Kozybay, co-author of the report and researcher for Global Energy Monitor, said: “Choosing renewables is a greener move that makes economic sense.”

“But more political will is needed domestically, and the EU and U.S. should champion the region’s clean energy potential rather than backing expensive, polluting gas,” Kozybay added.