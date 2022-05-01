Western defense against Russian Cyberthreats

According to western media, the war in Ukraine has pushed the United States to expedite its investment in cybersecurity amid constant though so far unrealized warnings of Russian cyberattacks on government agencies, election systems, and critical infrastructure of the country. According to details, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, US Federal Security Services have invested millions in cyber technology, seized and sanctioned hacking forums, charged Russian cybercriminals, and issued weekly warnings for the public and private sectors on the latest threat risks. Similarly, US lawmakers in Congress have stepped up their efforts, with the introduction of several cyber-related bills, and the passage of a new law requiring companies in critical sectors to report significant cyberattacks within 72 hours and ransomware payments within 24 hours. According to reports, the US Congress had increased the funds for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which deals in federal cybersecurity infrastructure and enforcement throughout the country.

Russian Cyberattacks are not a new phenomenon for the United States, because starting from the landmark cyber intervention in the US Presidential Election 2016, which led to the massive investigation by the US Security Agencies and the deportation of dozens of Russian Diplomats from Washington as well as the imposition of sanctions against the Russian officials and entities by the United States. Historically, the United States and European Public and private firms, government institutions, and critical infrastructure remained under continuous attacks by Russian hackers and there had been numerous ransomware incidents in the United States in the past.

There had been reports that Russian state-sponsored cybercriminals were preparing for massive cyberattacks against several European countries including Ukraine, Germany, the UK, Poland, Belgium, etc. in retaliation for the imposition of economic sanctions by the western nations in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian cyber-Force has disrupted the official websites, critical infrastructure, and functioning of private firms in those states in recent months. Meanwhile, Russian state-sponsored Cyber Criminals had stepped up their attacks against US Election infrastructure to disrupt the forthcoming midterm and state elections besides enhanced scanning in efforts to gain access to critical government infrastructure including energy grids, and sensitive computer networks of the US government.

The war in Ukraine is gradually heading to its logical conclusion, while western Military and economic assistance to Kyiv proved to be the crux of the Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression. As Putin’s regime can’t afford a direct clash with western nations, hence Russian handy work could provide a means for stabbing the United States and Europe for their substantial support to Ukraine. There is a real and imminent risk to the United States and western energy infrastructure, sensitive military and government installations from Russian cyberattacks, which needs to be protected through essential legislation, the implementation of effective SOPs, as well as training of personnel to deter any potential cyberattack by the adversary.

Presently, the United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada are jointly working under public-private partnership to detect, neutralize or prevent Russian Cyberthreat, therefore the ratio of Russian cyberattacks against the west is relatively nominal. Apparently, Russian diplomacy failed to activate the CESTO forum, whereas American Diplomats successfully mobilized the NATO, Quad, and AUKUS partnerships thus leaving Russia with limited options against its rivals other than the invisible cyber force.