West’s Russophobia, a new dogma

G-7 Nations issued a stern warning to Putin’s Russia during the recent meet up of Foreign Ministers of the group in Liverpool, UK. According to details, Foreign Ministers of G7 nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US and the High Representative of the EU had demonstrated hostile notions during the meeting and informed their common rival that they are united in the condemnation of Russia’s military build-up and aggressive doctrine towards Ukraine. The group called on Russia to de-escalate tension, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities. The group reiterated its support for the Minsk Agreement in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine. While reaffirming its unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Group declared that Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response.

Presently, the western nations had ramped up their pressure on Russia due to Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border during recent months. NATO has deployed its troops in Ukraine, Estonia and other East European states, while EU nations are continuously threatening Putin for grave consequences. In fact, US Intelligence had informed the Western leaders that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive against Ukraine in the early months of 2022. The Russian leaders had denied these charges and accused the West of “Russophobia” while blaming the NATO for creating instability in the region through deployment of troops and latest weaponry near its borders.

In fact, there were concerns in several European nations regarding unharmonious and hasty troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan and EU’s blind obedience of the United States was being questioned by various EU states. However, the recent prophecies of the CIA had not only brought all chicken hearted EU nations under American Umbrella, but also motivated them to support American policy regarding other global issues like Taiwan, Indo-Pacific disputes and the Middle East. Apparently, this prudent doctrine would help the United States in the long run during its dealing with the Chinese threat in the days to come.