WeWork C.E.O. Adam Neumann steps down under pressure

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: WeWork’s co-founder, Adam Neumann, stepped down as chief executive of the embattled shared office space business, the company said on Tuesday, a stunning fall for the entrepreneur who oversaw the meteoric rise of one of the most valuable start-ups to emerge in the last decade.

Under pressure to leave from board members and investors in recent days, Mr. Neumann will become nonexecutive chairman of WeWork’s parent, the We Company. WeWork named two current executives, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson, as co-chief executives.

The resignation is the most significant step the company has taken to win over Wall Street after a botched initial public offering and signals that power may be swinging away from the founders of fast-growing businesses toward investors. The company delayed the share sale last week after earlier reducing its estimated market value to as little as $15 billion, from the $47 billion valuation it sold shares at privately in January.

Investors have expressed concern that Mr. Neumann, a charismatic but unpredictable leader, exercised too much control over the company through special voting shares. He will now lose much of his power over the company. Each of his shares will now have three votes, down from 20 votes earlier this year, according to two people briefed on the change who were not authorized to disclose it. Mr. Neumann will not be able to control more than a minority of the board’s directors and he won’t have control over any of the board’s committees, according to one of those people.

Courtesy: (nytimes.com)