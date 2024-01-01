WFP: 12 million Afghans face hunger before Eid al-Adha

KABUL (Khaama Press): On the eve of Eid al-Adha, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced that 12 million Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from.

The organization added that Eid is a time for joy and celebration with friends and family, but for many Afghans, it is just “another hard day.”

On Friday, June 14, the WFP shared a video on the social media platform X, calling for assistance for those in need during the days of Eid.

The UN-affiliated organization stated: “As Eid al-Adha approaches, millions celebrate and gather with their families over food, while a quarter of Afghanistan’s population goes to bed hungry every day.”

The video released by the WFP also highlighted that 12 million people in Afghanistan do not know where their next meal will come from.

Recently, the UN humanitarian aid coordinator reported that 23.7 million people, including 9.2 million children in Afghanistan, require humanitarian assistance.

The World Food Programme has also requested $650 million to continue its operations in Afghanistan.

This comes amid the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan, which has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Thousands of refugees are being sent back to Afghanistan, where they face dire conditions and lack basic necessities, adding to the burden on already stretched resources.

Deadly floods and Taliban restrictions on women working with aid organizations further compound the challenges.

The floods have destroyed homes and infrastructure, leaving many homeless and without access to clean water. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s restrictions on women working in aid organizations have severely limited the ability to provide essential services and support to the most vulnerable populations, including women and children.