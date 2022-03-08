WFP calls for more funds for Afghan relief

KABUL (Tolo News): The World Food Program (WFP) recently stated the organization’s Afghanistan-allocated funds are running dry as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues, saying nearly no family can access enough to eat and humanitarian needs may reach levels the WFP we cannot help.

Margot Van Der Velden, Director of Emergencies at WFP, while distributing food at a site in Kandahar province, said that it is a very desperate situation in Afghanistan and the need for assistance is very urgent. “We have now a major economic crisis, so the assistance is very urgent, we need to come … and bring the food that is required. We need also the cash to flow into this country, need the jobs to be created and it is quite urgent that we get the funding to do so,” said Margot Van Der Velden.

She further said that at least 23 three million people in Afghanistan are facing an acute food insecurity situation. According to WFP findings, 95% of all households do not have enough food. At the same time, officials at the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) say that fundamental projects must be funded by the international aid organizations or economic challenges will continue in Afghanistan.

Criticizing the way aid is distributed to the people, the ACCI said working on infrastructural projects will pave the way for employment. “A project should be planned and funded that can create employment opportunities for people and they can earn money,” said Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI. “It is March now, we need 1.6 billion dollars to implement our plan for the current year and to assist 23 million people in Afghanistan,” said Wahidullah Amani, the Spokesman of the WFP in Afghanistan. The World Food Program said the several years of drought and the conflict are major causes of the crisis.

