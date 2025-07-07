WFP warns 10 Million Afghans face hunger this summer amid funding shortfall

KABUL (Amu tv): The UN World Food Program warned on Monday that approximately 10 million people in Afghanistan will require urgent food assistance during the summer months, but said a critical funding shortfall means it can only support a fraction of them.

In a video message posted to social media, the agency said it currently has the resources to assist just one million of the most vulnerable Afghans, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

The WFP said its emergency food packages — including wheat flour, vegetable oil, pulses, and salt — are being distributed to families living in areas with the highest levels of food insecurity. These rations are intended to meet basic nutritional needs for several months.

“These short-term aid deliveries are only a partial solution,” the agency noted, warning that without fresh funding, the continuation of life-saving assistance will be at risk.

The warning comes as Afghanistan reels from compounding natural disasters, including destructive floods and prolonged droughts, which have further destabilized livelihoods and pushed millions closer to the brink of famine.

Earlier this year, the WFP and other humanitarian agencies issued similar alerts, saying that without renewed international support, food insecurity would deepen, particularly in rural and conflict-affected areas.

According to the Global Network Against Food Crises, Afghanistan remains among the countries with the highest rates of acute hunger, with over one million people currently in emergency or crisis-level conditions.