WH physician says Trump is improving

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: White House physician Sean Conley said at a press briefing Sunday that President Trump experienced two “transient” episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a “high fever.”

Conley repeatedly evaded questions at Saturday’s press briefing about whether Trump had received oxygen and insisted that the president was doing “extremely well.”

Pressed by Axios’ Alayna Treene on Sunday, Conley said he was “trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the president, his course of illness has had.”

“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it came off that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true,” White House physician Sean Conley said.

Conley and the White House have come under intense criticism after Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provided an anonymous statement to reporters saying that Trump had a “very concerning” period on Friday, contradicting Conley’s more rosy assessment.

Conley was also forced to walk back a statement on Saturday that President Donald Trump was “72 hours into the diagnosis,” which would have meant he tested positive on Wednesday — 36 hours before the president notified the public of his diagnosis via tweet.

Conley said that following a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday, Trump is now receiving dexamethasone — a steroid that has been found to significantly reduce the risk of death among patients who are on a ventilator and provide more limited benefit for patients who are on supplemental oxygen.

Overall, the president’s condition has “continued to improve,” Conley said.

Brian Garibaldi, a Johns Hopkins University doctor assisting in Trump’s treatment, said that the president could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday, where he can continue his treatment course.

Also, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunda that U.S. President Donald Trump feels very well and wants to get back to work at the White House but will remain hospitalized.

“I spoke with the Chief of Staff (Mark Meadows) this morning and the good news is the president feels very well and he actually wants to get back home to the White House and get back to work, but I think he’s going to stay at Walter Reed for at least another period of time,” O’Brien said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

O’Brien, who himself had coronavirus over the summer, said the seventh and eighth days “are the critical days so I think the doctors want to make sure that they’re there for the president.”

O’Brien said Trump will receive a national security briefing remotely later on Sunday from himself, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.