WH presents draft of US budget for 2023

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The White House released on Monday the budget for fiscal year 2023 (beginning in the US on October 1), which includes an increase in spending on State Department activities and international programs by $10.2 billion, or 18%.

“The budget requests $67.6 billion in funding for the State Department and international programs, which is $10.2 billion, or 18%, more than [requested by the White House] in 2021, excluding emergency funding. Within this total, the budget includes $60 .4 billion for the State Department and [Agency for International Development] USAID, up $7.4 billion, or 14%, up from 2021. This budget also includes $4.4 billion for Treasury Department international programs, up $2.5 billion , or 131%, higher than in 2021,” the White House explained.

The US administration proposes to allocate a total of almost $ 1 billion to assist Ukraine in the next fiscal year through the State Department, the Pentagon and the US Agency for International Development.

As the White House clarified, “the budget provides for the allocation of almost $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine through the State Department, the US Agency for Interna-tional Development and the Pentagon to <…> meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization and resilience civil society”.

The draft document explains that through the State Department, in particular, “the budget provides for the allocation of $682 million for Ukraine, which is $219 million more than the figure approved in 2021.” The US administration also plans to allocate close to $7 billion to contain Russia.

As stated in accompanying background documents, “the budget includes $6.9 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, the NATO, countering Russian aggression in support of Ukraine, supporting strong US partnerships with NATO allies and other European countries through expanding funding to strengthen the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies and partners in the region in the face of Russian aggression.”

In addition, the US administration expects to allocate $ 400 million in fiscal year 2023 to counter the “malicious influence” of China. As detailed in the background documents accompanying the budget proposal, through the State Department, the US government plans to allocate “nearly $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2023 to support free and open, interconnected, protected and resilient regions of the Indian and Pacific Oceans,” as well as the implementation of a new Washington’s strategy in this part of the world. At the same time, $400 million, as stated by the White House, is planned to be invested in the “Fund for Counteracting the Malicious Influence of the People’s Republic of China.” The US authorities intend to provide $1.4 billion in economic and security assistance to Jordan, as well as $1.4 billion to support the US diplomatic and security partnership with Egypt.

“As part of the administration’s commitment to security, prosperity and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians, the budget also includes $219 million in critical assistance to the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and across the region, support for a two-state solution [to the Middle East conflict] with Israel,” the document released by the White House reads.

According to the draft budget, more than $10 billion will go to more than 70 countries to help approximately 240 million refugees. More than $3.2 billion is planned to be allocated to support global programs in the field of democracy, human rights, and the fight against corruption “in accordance with the commitments made” by US President Joe Biden during the “Summit for Democracy” he organized late last year. In addition, the document notes, the project includes more than 11 billion for global efforts to combat climate change. Thus, Biden fulfilled his promise to quadruple this funding. The US administration intends to increase by $1.4 billion, to $10.6 billion, funding for measures related to solving int-ernational health problems.

The draft US federal budget also assumes a $1.4 trillion deficit. As noted, “the budget projects a deficit of $1.4 trillion, or 5.8% of GDP for 2022, less than half of the deficit that [U.S. President Joe Biden] inherited.”

