WH signing ceremony being planned for Israel & UAE pact

WASHINGTON (Age-ncies): A White House official tells Israel’s Walla News that a signing ceremony in Washington is being planned with the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and UAE leader Zayed.

The ceremony would take place in the coming weeks, and would represent Netanyahu’s first trip out of the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no immediate confirmation from Israeli officials.

Palestinian groups Thursday slammed the new agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations. Hamas condemned the agreement, saying it does nothing to serve the Palestinian cause and ignores the rights of the Palestinian people.

The UAE peace deal with Israel is a “treacherous stab in the back of the Palestinian people,” Hamas said in a statement.