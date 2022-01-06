WH: US will have to both compete and maintain productive relations with China

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The current American administration proceeds from the premise that the United States should both compete fiercely with China and maintain productive relations with it. This was stated on Thursday by the coordinator for the Indian and Pacific Oceans in the National Security Council (NSC) White House Kurt Campbell.

“I believe it is possible, although it will be difficult for the United States, we do not have a long tradition of this: we will have to both assertively, vigorously compete in a number of areas, and maintain constructive, positive and productive discussions with China on issues of importance for both sides, “said an adviser to the American leader, speaking at an online seminar at the Carnegie Endowment. The event was dedicated to US-China relations.

Campbell was also asked what he considers at this stage a “key challenge” for relations between Washington and Beijing. “I think the most important thing for this generation of Americans and Chinese people is to understand that coexistence <…> is an integral part of our relationship. And that means identifying areas that we need to protect and reckon with,” the employee replied. SNB.