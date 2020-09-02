What geography has to tell amid Greece Turkey Tensions

Sojla Sahar

Geography plays pivotal role in designing the strategies and policies of states for its defense and its foreign relations with other states. It can predict how successful or struggling the economy of a country will be in the future because of its geography. Some scholars might disagree with my opinion and might say that it’s an old school of thought as in this progressive and high technology world geographic hurdles can be overcame quite easily. But no that’s not possible even if it’s a new world. States cannot navigate rivers and cannot change the steep cliff or lands that are affected by huge floods. They cannot stop volcanoes from coming nor can they change the intensely cold temperatures of the waters. These challenges are given by nature to the states and while keeping these facts in mind states make their strategies and future plans.

Such challenges are posed to Greece who is currently showing off its muscles to Turkey. Greek comprises of coastlines that are having steep cliffs and there are few coastal plains for agriculture that means they have to import crops and many other essential food items for its people. Greece has the natural problem of having less fertile lands its territory. Majority of the islands have steep cliffs and rivers where transportation for trading is a tough challenge and nearly impossible. This land is hard for trade and non-suitable for food production. On the other hand, Athens is situated at the tip of the peninsula that cuts off from the main trading routes to Europe. The Greece is totally dependent on Aegean sea for its trading through the sea routes and through these routes they are running their economy and are feeding its people. But the problem lies here. Across the Aegean Sea is situated Greece potential enemy and that is Turkey. Most of the maritime trade with the region is conducted through Aegean Sea. But Turkey and Greece have been historic rivals and are also involved in maritime tensions that are escalating with each coming day. This situation poses chronic tension for Greece as it does not has a strong military for the defense of its territories. Its involvement in the war can be proved catastrophic for the country but a win-lose situation for Turkey.

Moreover, Greece consists of 1400 islands and if these 1400 islands comprise of vast areas. It is obvious that for the protection of these islands Greece requires a potential navy to just “patrol” its territory and an even strong navy for achieving deterrence. Currently it does not have the potential to deter its potential navy –Turkey. As Turkey is much stronger than Greece if compared militarily. The aims of Turkey for expansion of its territory that are based on historical claims can be accomplished in the future if the two states dig into war with each other because the geography of Greece does not support it. It is dependent on the diplomatic, defensive and economic support by its old European allies and protectors. But in this pandemic situation even the European countries are not interested in indulging into a war. They are facing economic crisis and are also facing the uncertain US elections, Belarus problems and Russia’s threats to intervene in the Belarus crisis, economic setbacks by the pandemic and public pressures have reduced the interests of Europe in supporting Greece in such rising tensions. On the other hand, Greece can expect no help from Britain as it has exited and retreated herself from the European affairs. Whole of this situation puts Greece into a challenging situation. In this help from France can be of less benefit. That is why the states have offered the solution of “negotiations” in order to resolve this problem, but this is not going to produce any fruitful outcomes.

France is indulging in the escalating conflict because of its own geographical reasons. It has huge fertile lands in the Northern and Southern European plains and has the potential of becoming of southern and Northern power. It has huge fertile lands in the Western Europe and many of its rivers connect with one another, one flow from all the war to the Atlantic and the other flows to the Mediterranean. It has huge potential for agricultural production but the current tensions between Greece and Turkey has the chances to disrupt the peace of France because of its connections with the waters and its influence on the Greek islands. Not just this, Turkey’s exploration and drilling in the waters if alarming these western states of new conflict that can pose huge economic challenges to these states. The close ties of Russia, China and Turkey are scaring the European family of the increasing influence of this block on the natural resources of gases and energy. In order to cope with this situation, these states will use Greece as their “buffer zone” for keeping an eye on the moves of Russia and China. This will also help them to deter Turkey and its expansionist aims because Greece is a duck soup for Turkey but Greek alliances are a strong challenge for the Turkish neo-Ottomanic aims.

The Turkey after the abolishing of Lausanne treaty will entirely change the geopolitics of the region and this can be predicted by the contemporary policies and strategies of Turkey with its weak neighbors. It shows that Turkey is well aware of the geographic dependencies of its neighbors and is ready to benefits to the fullest from this situation.

