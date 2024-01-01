What Haris Waheed says about being romantic with co-stars

(Web Desk) : In an interview, actor Haris Waheed reveals his views on developing romance while working with co-stars, disapproving the idea of being in love with them during work.

Haris Waheed talked about his stance on being romantically involved with co-stars.

He shared his thoughts on working with his favourite co-stars.

When asked: “Is it advisable to be romantically involved with people you work with in the acting industry?”

Haris disagreed and shook his head.

Haris said: “It’s not a good idea to get romantically involved with co-stars.

“You’re there to work, not to fulfill your personal desires. If you want romance, it’s better to find it outside of work.

“If there is honesty and mutual respect between co-stars, a natural chemistry can develop.

“I don’t allow it. I don’t like anyone to get to know me in that space. It is my workspace. I have some protocols.

“It will cause distractions from my work which I do not want.

“If you want to get to know me, my doors are open outside of work, not at work.

“I’m honestly not looking for something right now. I have saved up all the romance for the right person.”

When asked: “You’ve been through a marriage before. Is that why you are so careful now?”

Haris said: “I don’t think I’m being careful. I am just being paid that well. When you form a relationship with a person, get married to them, you grow.

“And I value that but I don’t value these relationships because they are temporary. They are based on give and take. I want to have a long-term relationship.”

Haris mentioned his favourite co-stars: “I really enjoyed working with Zara Noor Abbas in Jhoom.

“In Jaan E Jahan, Tabraiz and Gulraiz had great on-screen chemistry. I also appreciate Qasim Ali Mureed’s contribution to our chemistry.

“Recently, I had a great experience working with Mashal Khan. I love working with Sania Saeed, and Saboor Aly is also a talented actress.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with her in Mujhe Wida Kar.

Viewers praised Haris Waheed for having professional boundaries.

A user wrote: “Haris is such a humble person. I respect him for his principles.

“He is fantastic in Jaan E Jahan and also in Tumhare Husn Ke Naam which hasn’t received enough viewings and is one of the best dramas of 2023.”

Another added: “This is why he is so respected in the industry. Because he is not after girls like a desperate person.”

One remarked: “This is a real man. He has rules and follows ethics. Apart from that, he is also a great actor.”