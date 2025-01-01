What is ISIS, the group implicated in the New Orleans attack?

New Orleans (Reuters): ISIS, which once imposed a reign of terror over millions of people in Syria and Iraq, has been implicated in the truck attack on a New Orleans crowd, which killed 15 people and injured about 30.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas who once served in Afghanistan, was flying an ISIS flag during the assault.

US President Joe Biden said that the FBI reported to him that a mere hours before the attack that Jabbar posted videos on social media indicating that he’s inspired by ISIS.

Following are facts about the movement, considered to be more violent and extremist than Al Qaeda.

Recent operations

ISIS on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a military base in Somalia’s northeastern region of Puntland a day earlier, the group posted on its Telegram channel.

In its statement, ISIS said the attack was conducted by 12 militants and two booby-trapped vehicles, adding that it killed around 22 military personnel from the Puntland forces and injured dozens of others.

Though largely crushed by a US-led coalition several years ago, ISIS has managed some major attacks while seeking to rebuild.

They include an assault on a Russian concert hall in March 2024, that killed at least 143 people and two explosions in the Iranian city of Kerman in January that killed nearly 100 people.

It also claimed responsibility for an assault by suicide attackers on a mosque in Oman last year that killed at least nine people.

Aside from its bloody operations in the Middle East, ISIS also inspired lone wolf attacks in the West.

In August of 2024, authorities said a 19-year-old Austrian suspected of masterminding a planned attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna had vowed allegiance to the leader of ISIS.

History

At the height of its power from 2014-2017, the ISIS “caliphate” held sway over a wide area of Syria and Iraq, imposing death and torture on opponents of its radical brand of Islam. Its fighters repeatedly defeated both countries’ armies and carried out or inspired attacks in dozens of cities around the world.

Its then leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in 2019 by US special forces in northwestern Syria, rose from obscurity to lead the ultra-hardline group and declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims.

The caliphate collapsed in Iraq, where it once had a base only a 30-minute drive from Baghdad, and in Syria, after a sustained military campaign by a US-led coalition.

The new leader, known by a pseudonym Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, remains shrouded in secrecy.

New tactics in the Middle East

ISIS has switched tactics since the collapse of its forces and a string of other setbacks in the Middle East.

Once based in the Syrian city of Raqqa and the Iraqi city of Mosul, from which it sought to rule like a centralized government, the group took refuge in the hinterlands of the two fractured countries.

Its fighters are scattered in autonomous cells, its leadership is clandestine and its overall size is hard to quantify. The UN estimates it at 10,000 in its heartlands.

The movement went underground with sleeper cells that launch hit-and-run attacks, according to an Iraqi government security adviser who helps track ISIS.

All key foreign fighters fled Iraq for countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Pakistan. Most have joined ISIS’ Khorasan branch (ISIS-K), named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

It is active along Iran’s borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Sanaullah Ghafari, the 29-year-old leader of the Afghan branch of ISIS, has overseen its transformation into one of the most fearsome branches of the global extremist network, capable of operations far from its bases in the borderlands of Afghanistan.

Africa

ISIS has also made its mark in parts of Africa.

In Uganda, militants from ISIS-connected rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), staged a series of attacks including a massacre at a boarding school, the murder of a honeymooning couple and a raid on a village that killed at least three people.

The group, which started as an uprising in Uganda, has largely moved its operations to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo where it has staged multiple attacks.

Several other groups have pledged allegiance to ISIS in West Africa and across the Sahel. Affiliates have control of large areas of rural Mali, Niger and northern Burkina Faso and into North Africa.

In January 2023, the US military carried out an operation that killed a senior ISIS leader in northern Somalia. The UN fears militant groups could exploit the political instability in Sudan, which is gripped by a civil war.

Overall strength

The US National Counterterrorism Center has said the threat posed by ISIS and another militant group al Qaeda “is at a low point with the suppression of the most dangerous elements”.

But it went on to warn that half of ISIS’s branches are now active in insurgencies across Africa and “may be poised for further expansion”.

It said the group had lost three overall leaders and at least 13 other senior operatives in Iraq and Syria since early 2022 “contributing to a loss of expertise and a decline in ISIS attacks in the Middle East”.