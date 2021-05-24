What is more important temporary relief or permanent solution?

Komal Muskan

Pakistan had faced several issues and challenges since the time of creation, which we tried to overcome but still there are numerous social issues that public is facing; one of the major issues is unemployment.

As we all know that unemployment is a curse which ushers many adversities, because of unemployment poverty, hunger crime rate and many other socially and ethical immoral activities occur in society.

Although in Pakistan unemployment rate has been increasing for past few years even in IMF international money lender’s report on Pakistan economy it was stated that unemployment rate will grow 1.5% in current fiscal year, in 2020 unemployment rate was approximately 4.45% and now it’s predicted to be 5.1% according to (IMF World Economic Outlook 2020: A Long and Difficult long Ascent).

Where one side millions of students are getting degrees on other side, we don’t have job opportunities such as on 10 March 2021 our respected Prime minister launched a programmed “Koi bhooka Na Soye” it was a good step to prevent poverty and help needy people but wouldn’t it be great if our government create job opportunities because feeding millions of people is not the solution that youth is asking for, you can’t feed them forever.

‘’A single Factory is much better than the thousands of feeding charity’’ Providing jobs is the ultimate solution and will prevent poverty public can fulfill their own basic necessity and needs but also it will help in the development of our country.

It’s my request to government that they should create job opportunities for decreasing unemployment and for the sake of development in our Nation.