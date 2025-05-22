What Is Tether (USDT)? How Does It Work?

The one thing everyone knows about cryptocurrency is that the value is subject to
volatility. This means that you can easily lose money if market factors don’t go your
way. However, there are some cryptocurrencies that have been created with the aim
of offering stability against volatility. The oldest and most popular is Tether (USDT),
value of the US dollar.
So what is Tether, and what makes it immune to the volatility of the crypto market?
and you can transact with it as well as convert USDT to PKR using the real-world
Tether Explained
You can call Tether (USDT) the crypto version of the US dollar. This is because
when it was established by Tether Limited in 2014, it brought in the idea of
connecting the value of the fiat current to crypto, such that the crypto maintains the
same value as the US dollar.
To maintain this, all USDT assets are pegged, or tethered, to the US dollar on a ratio
of 1:1, according to the website. This means that for every USDT token issued, the
company keeps one dollar worth of liquid assets. However, it’s important to note that
questions have always been asked about whether the company has enough assets
to equate to Tether’s circulation value.Tether Limited also issues other stablecoins besides USDT. These include the
EURT (pegged on the Euro), CNHT (pegged on the offshore Chinese Yuan), MXNT
(pegged on the Mexican Peso), and XAUt (pegged on physical gold).
How Tether (USDT) Works
One of the first things to understand about Tether (USDT) is that it doesn’t work on
its own blockchain the way other blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum do.
Instead, it is a tokenized representation of real-world value and operates on other
blockchains.
USDT was initially built on the Bitcoin network using the Omni Layer protocol.
However, that was a long time ago, and today, it supports lots of blockchains,
including Ethereum (ERC-20) and Tron (TRC-20). Others include Algorand,
Avalanche, EOS, Liquid Network, Near, Omni, Polygon, Solana, and Tezos.
Tether issues tokens on these blockchains, and once you receive yours, you can
trade, purchase items, or store them for later use.
The Significance of Tether (USDT) in the Crypto Market
As of 2024, Tether (USDT) is the third-most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin
(BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). It’s also worth noting that most BTC conversions are
usually to USDT, and Tether has a market cap of $90 billion as of 2024.
This shows the impact that the token has had in the crypto space. When it came
about, it was a great way to bridge traditional finance with the world of crypto. It
allowed people to come in and have a safe haven when not trading actively. Once
you invest where you’d like to invest, you can then convert your assets to USDT.
This way, you won’t have to worry about your assets losing value.
How to use Tether
It’s easy to acquire Tether, and the first step is selecting a wallet. Here, you can
choose between a hardware wallet, which offers more security but is expensive, and
a software wallet, which is free and offers more functionality. However, ensure that
the wallet you choose supports the blockchain whose token you’d like to buy and
use.
From there, you can go to a Crypto Exchange such as Binance and deposit funds to
purchase funds, then buy USDT. You can then use your tokens to trade on the
exchange, make payments to merchants that accept crypto, or use them as a store
of value.
However, note that, unlike other cryptos such as Ether, Tether is not subject to an
increase in value by holding. Its main purpose is to help you move in and out of other
cryptos to mitigate market volatility