What led Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz into controversy

(Web Desk): Stellar performers Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz are again embroiled in controversy, after the former used word ‘Bhagwan’ for the latter in web series ‘Mr and Mrs Shamim’.

A new video from their upcoming OTT (web) series Mr and Mrs Shamim has surfaced on social media. The video, likely filmed by Saba Qamar on set, shows her addressing Nauman Ijaz as ‘Bhagwan’ at one point.

After the video was shared online, social media users began criticising the actors, with some defending Saba Qamar.

Supporters argued that she actually said ‘Bhagwan’, a term that can mean ‘Respected Sir’ or ‘Exalted One,’ while others linked it to Hindu deity ‘Bhagwan’ and criticised Saba Qamar.

Earlier, a video from the same series had sparked backlash, with fans criticising the actors’ close interaction as ‘inappropriate and indecent’.