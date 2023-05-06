What next after Khan’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chief, Imran Khan had been arrested by the LEAs from inside the premises of Islamabad High Court yesterday afternoon when Khan appeared before the court in connection with the cases previously registered against him on various grounds. Media reports and images circulating over social media show that Imran Khan, a former Prime Minister was dragged and pushed into a vehicle by the LEAs and transferred to an undisclosed location. Khan himself and his security guards were beaten by the Police and their bleeding injuries were caught by the cameras and broadcasted by media around the globe. According to a press statement issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Imran Khan was arrested by the NAB authorities in a corruption case involving Al Qadir Trust. Meanwhile, the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court expressed annoyance over the arrest of the PTI Chief from the premises of the court and censured the Inspector General Police Islamabad and Secretary Interior over extreme violation of the code of conduct and sanctity of the court’s jurisdiction.

Currently, the state of Pakistan was witnessing extreme violence and anarchy after the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) arrested the PTI Chief on alleged corruption in the Al Qadir Trust case involving misappropriation worth $ 190 million. The PTI workers and followers of the popular leader came to the streets and blocked the busy roads and highways across the country. Meanwhile, violent protestors burnt down private vehicles, damaged public properties and government buildings, and a furious mob attacked the military installations GHQ, Corp Commandar Residence in Lahore, and multiple other installations in the country. There is still an atmosphere of fear, insecurity, and uncertainty, while schools, public offices, and private firms announced a holiday on Wednesday due to the poor law and order situation in most parts of the country. Amid heightened unrest and anarchy, the Federal Minister for Interior held a press conference to give an overview of the situation. According to him, Imran Khan was arrested on charges of corruption related to Al Qadir Trust and property tycoon Malik Riaz. Sanaullah rudely suggested that Khan should be transferred to a rehabilitation Centre and that’s where the investigation should be done for him. While apprising the nation about the events leading to the arrest of the former Prime Minister and the situation thereafter, the Interior Minister blatantly correlated this arrest with the prosecution and conviction of the former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panama Leaks case, that gave the bad impression and further incited violence in the already furious protestors and PTI’s sympathizers.

Realistically, Pakistan fell prey to the egoistic politics of its leaders, and political groups, along with the biased policies and decisions of the institutions that mostly played on behalf of the ruling elite instead of performing their constitutional duties and upholding the rule of the law. Currently, the entire government system and public institutions including the LEAs are dysfunctional due to the ongoing political tussle and divided on the party lines instead of sticking to their constitutional role. The incumbent coalition government used this situation tactfully and steered things in its favor. Although, the conduct of the PTI Chairman mostly remained controversial, particularly on the issue of social media defamation campaigns against the state institutions and accusations against serving military officers from the premier Intelligence service, the ISI. However, the government and state institutions can handle this issue tactfully by obliging Mr. Khan to provide proof of his claims regarding state involvement in his failed assassination bid last year and multiple other issues. While the government’s Ministers must not offer media statements and jubilate the arrest of the PTI Chief while disassociating themselves from the NAB’s actions and courts’ decisions.

Realistically, insane politics and egoistic leadership have pushed the country into a civil insurgency, a state of chaos and confusion. The enemies of Pakistan are celebrating the triumph that Pakistani leaders played on their behalf and sunk the country into a grave situation, which was otherwise not possible. At this point, political leaders across the spectrum must observe restraints, and sense must prevail as ego, and hostility will fulfill the goals of the enemy and strength the nondemocratic forces in the country. The government must ensure the safety and security along with the basic human and legal rights of the former Prime Minister during his detention and onward legal process, while the PTI leadership must be kept on board during the complete legal process so the situation could be brought under the control and public life come to normal at the earliest.