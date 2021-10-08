What should France and the United States share?

Igor Gashkov

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on a delicate mission in Paris to correct the most recent serious mistakes. On October 5, a diplomat who grew up in France apologized to the citizens of the Fifth Republic in their native language. “We could and should have built our communication better,” he suggestedreconciliation he. Blinken, who was received by French President Emmanuel Macron, is trying to restore relations between the Elysee Palace and the White House, which suffered from the breakdown of the contract for the sale of submarines to Australia, the order for which Washington stole from Paris. In reality, the differences between NATO member countries are much longer and deeper. Historians talk about the “Fashoda complex” – the jealousy of the French towards the more dynamic Anglo-Saxon states, reinforced by the fear that they intend to deprive their country of its well-deserved place in international life. Signs that historical resentment may influence the course of Paris are found in its African, Middle East policies and in its desire to create a new center of global power from the EU countries. So far, without much success.

Fashoda complex

The great powers have a long history of controversy, and this is especially true for France, which has strived for hegemony in Europe for many centuries. In the 19th century, the clash of European countries with passion unfolded in Africa. Today, after the collapse of colonial empires, old tensions are still making themselves felt. Paris is proud of the spread of the French language on the Black Continent and is doing everything to defend its privileges. Main difficulty: English. Anglo-Saxon culture squeezes French through media, music, cinema, and besides them, local politics plays into its hands. The former colonies of Paris now and then announce the transition to the language of Shakespeare or, like Burundi, apply to join the British Commonwealth of Nations. And sometimes, like Madagascar in 2010, they take a step back – they abandon the newly introduced English language and return the privileges to French. The latent struggle in Black Africa does not stop, showing that the dispute between the Western powers for power and influence is far from exhausted.

The main tragic episode in African history – the 1995 Rwandan genocide – may be associated with lingering American-French contradictions. The massacre, which became the most rapid massacre in history (at least 500-800 thousand people lost their lives in just 100 days), is blamed for the inaction of the French troops, whose intervention could have prevented the crimes. In 2021, Paris agreed to admit that it was indirectly involved in what happened: it is responsible for “supporting the regime that committed genocide.” The reasons that made the French look at the tragedy indifferently, the conflict researcher Patrick de Saint-Exupéry identifiedas the “Fashoda complex” – the unwillingness to help the Tutsis, who were advancing from the English-speaking Uganda, in the clash with the French-speaking Hutus. The result for France is depressing – not only a blow to international prestige, but also a narrowing of the sphere of influence: the Tutsis who suffered losses, but won, declared English the main language of Rwanda.

Other foreign policy decisions of France in Africa, including aid to the dictator Mobutu in Zaire or support for the separatists of Biafra in Nigeria, are also explained by the not exhausted confrontation with the Anglo-Saxon world in the eyes of the French. In this regard, they readily recall the distant 1898, when, trying to gain a foothold in a strategic position in South Sudan in order to connect their North African colonies with the Red Sea coast, the French occupied the village of Fashoda, but were forced to leave it (and this idea itself) after the British advance. troops. The balance of forces (two hundred soldiers from the French who arrived first versus two thousand from their later arriving opponents) made any clash meaningless. The inability to accept a battle with a superior enemy, aggravated by publicity – the whole world followed the development of events, caused an acute feeling of powerlessness.

Seeing the British, Fre-nch were just pissed off

Historical contradictions between Paris and London, and then Washington, affect the course of the Middle East policy. In the early 21st century, disagreements over plans to overthrow Saddam Hussein pushed the Fifth Republic to the brink of diplomatic confrontation with the United States. The French called the invasion of Iraq untimely, blocked the initiatives of the Americans in the Security Council, and in the famous episode of 2003, Prime Minister de Villepin could not find an answer to the question on which side of his sympathies – the United States or their Iraqi counterparts. The irritation of the Americans spilled over into the pages of the press. A columnist for The New York Times put it this way : “France is not just our annoying ally and not only our opponent driven by jealousy. It is becoming our enemy.”

A contemporary of events, director of the London International Institute for Strategic Studies, John Chipman, explained the outrage of the French with American policy in the Middle East by a clash of ambitions. Since the 19th century, France has had a sphere of influence in the region, and in Paris, the American invasion could be perceived as a blow directed against itself. It did not work to contain it, despite the assistance of Russia and Germany. But the French, Chipman arg-ued, did not resign themselves and began to make efforts to get America out of Iraq as soon as possible.

In the years that followed, competition between France and the United States continued to make itself felt, focusing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the struggle for arms markets. The successes of the French in both cases were relative. France did not succeed in winning the clash over the right to supply arms to wealthy Saudi Arabia, but it was entrenched in the list of trading partners generous in the acquisition of the kingdom. The policy of preferential support for the Palestinians (the United States remained on the side of Israel) did not bring tangible dividends to France.

Turn east

The lack of resources to play its own, separate role in the Western world is a problem that Paris has been trying to solve for many years by creating an alliance with Germany. For the first time, after hesitation, the Elysee Palace agreed to a turn to the east back in the 1950s, when a negative reaction from the United States (and the USSR) prevented the French and British from defeating Egypt, which nationalized the Suez Canal. France tried to compensate for the lack of strength to defend itself before the great powers by taking advantage of the unique position of an ally – West Germany, which demonstrated economic growth, but had no international ambitions for historical reasons. If this plan was successful, Paris could act on behalf of the joint Franco-German “engine” of Western Europe.

In the 21st century, a strengthened Germany continues to shy away from an active international role. But that is precisely why, not seeing any particular benefit for himself, he does not come to the rescue of France. The calls of President Macron to strengthen European integration at the expense of German money in Berlin are sparingly reacting. In 2018, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz proposed that Paris abandon its seat on the UN Security Council in favor of the EU. The hint is crude, but transparent: Germany will not share its resources for the sake of extraneous interests, even if these are the interests of Europe, which the French want to lead.

For two decades of the 21st century, French foreign policy has fluctuated between attempts to negotiate with the Germans and an emerging readiness to accept and accept the role of a junior partner of the Americans, abandoning most of the ambitions. Supporters of the second decision in 2009 returned France to the NATO military command, from where de Gaulle had withdrawn it in the 1960s. The US pivot to confrontation with China demonstrated the limits of this approach, comparable to swimming with the flow in the turbulent waters of world politics. Washington’s interests are rapidly shifting towards the Pacific Basin, where the stakes are rising so quickly that the United States no longer has the willingness to wait, taking into account the interests of its European allies. Seeing it necessary to equip Australia with nuclear submarines, the Americans recognized the French financial losses as an acceptable price for this.