What the Quaid-e-Azam Day demands?

Sajjad Shaukat

Every year, on Dec-ember 25, Pakist-anis celebrate Qu-aid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary with every possible way of showing reverence to their country’s founder. It is called the Quaid-e-Azam Day. Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876.

On this very day, seminars, debates and programmes are held to remember the services of the founder of the nation.

It was due to the selfless practical unity among the Muslims under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that Pakistan became a tangible reality on August 14, 1947. But, that unity started declining after passing through various crises, and the result was separation of East Pakistan in 1971, as India manipulated differences between East Pakistan and the West Pakistan.

This very day has come at a time when Pakistan is facing multiple threats of grave nature internally and externally, which are not only worrying all the citizens, but are also creating divisions between the ruling party and the opposition parties. However, this drastic situation is also distorting Pakistan’s image abroad.

While, more than 13 months have passed. But, Indian fanatic government led by the extremist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continued lockdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Indian extremist rulers are also escalating tensions with Pakistan to divert attention from the dire situation of the (IOK), and have continued shelling inside Pakistani side of Kashmir by violating the ceasefire agreement in relation to the Line of Control (LoC). Externally, Pakistan’s forces, especially, Pak Army and Rangers have been boldly responding to India’s unprovoked firing at the LoC.

Meanwhile, the Indian Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), passed by the Indian Parliament further exposed the discriminatory policies of the Modi government. The CAA coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is mainly against the Muslim immigrants especially from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Since last year, daily mass protests have taken place across every state in India, particularly Delhi against the CAA and the NRC. Despite criticism of the rights groups, foreign leaders, the UNO and moderate Hindus in wake of violent protests which resulted into killing of more than 300 persons-mostly Muslims by the police and fanatic Hindus, Modi-led regime has not withdrawn the CAA/NRC.

Besides, border dispute between India and China, which remains unsettled, has increased tension between the two countries.

In this context, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has repeatedly stated that in order to divert attention from various internal crises and border dispute with China, New Delhi can arrange another Pulwama-type false flag terror attack in the Indian Held Kashmir to justify military adventure against Pakistan. Chief of the Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan have frequently said that Pakistan’s armed for-ces are fully ready to meet any prospective aggression or invasion by India.

Internally, country’s armed forces and primarily intelligence agency ISI have successfully broken the backbone of the foreign-backed terrorists. Peace has been restored in the Balochistan province and Karachi, including other vulnerable regions.

But, in the recent past, terrorist attacks particularly in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan which is central point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) show that the CIA-led Indian RAW, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency National Directorate of Security and Israeli Mossad are destabilising Pakistan and want to damage the CPEC project which is part of China’s OBOR initiative or BRI, as the US and India have already opposed this project. Besides, Pakistan is the only nuclear country in the Islamic World. Therefore, it has become special target of some Western external entities.

At this juncture, Pakistan is also facing multi-faceted crises and challenges like corruption, soaring prices, energy-shortage, unemployment, crimes, lack of health facilities, and dependence upon the US-led developed countries—IMF and World Bank for financial aid. And coronavirus pandemic has affected Pakistan in wake of country’s fragile economy. In this respect, civil and army institutes are implementing comprehensive plans for treatment of the patients and to further stop the spread of this novel virus.

Moreover, Pakistan’s security forces have been facing a different war, while enemy is also different, who employ subversive activities of various kinds which include both internal and external challenges. In this context, Gen. Bajwa has repeatedly stated that Pakistan is facing the challenge of hybrid war. In these terms, Pakistan is in the state of new war, being waged by the armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Nevertheless, although Quaid-e-Azam supported the Two Nation Theory which was basis of the Ideology of Pakistan, yet some hostile elements misinterpret it including the vision of Jinnah. In fact, Mohammad Ali Jinnah who was against every sort of extremism, had favoured a moderate Pakistan where other religious communities and minorities would also live without any restriction, along with the Muslims.

In a speech, Quaid-e-Azam said, “You are free; you are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

Notably, the 23rd of March 1940 was a watershed in the history of the Sub-continent, when All India Muslim League passed the Resolution in Lahore for the creation of an independent state. Earlier, in his address to the Muslim League at Allahabad in 1930, the idea of a homeland for Muslims in their majority areas had been envisioned by the poet Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal, and had become the aspiration of Indian Muslims.

In fact, the British colonialists in connivance with majority Hindu population had manipulated and targeted Muslims through every possible way. In that background, Muslims had started struggle for a separate state.

Nevertheless, prior to the Lahore session of Muslim League, Muhammad Ali Jinnah had specified to this historical congregation of the Muslims, the watch-words of ‘Faith, Unity and Discipline’ which were not only necessary for waging the battle for an independent homeland, but also for present Pakistan. The essence of these watch-words is unity.

In these adverse circumstances, instead of continuing the movement to topple the current elected regime, the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance and some other hostile entities must show solidarity with the armed forces in order to create selfless national harmony.

They should not behave in such a way which indicates that loyalty to their own parities is of primary importance and loyalty to the country is of secondary importance.

Nonetheless, Quaid-e-Azam day demands that the government, the opposition leaders, and media owners, including all other segments of society must sign a charter of unity which is very necessary to pull the country out of the ongoing serious crises and to meet the Indian war-mongering designs. It is not only necessary to promote soft image of Pakistan, but also to castigate the conspiracy of all external enemies.