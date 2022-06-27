What threatens the world with a shortage of strategic raw materials

Vladislav Strekopytov

Global agricultural producers are in a panic – under the threat of the supply of phosphates. Every year more and more are needed, and stocks are dwindling. The main ones are in Russia and China. This crisis did not start yesterday. Since 2020, prices for phosphate fertilizers have increased by 400 percent. RIA Novosti understood the situation.

Element of life

Phosphorus is one of the six chemical elements that make up all plants and animals. On its basis, the fram-ework of DNA and RNA, cell membranes, bones and teeth is built. But unlike the other “elements of life” – oxygen, hydrogen, carbon, nitrogen and sulfur, inorganic phosphorus on Earth is contained in insoluble minerals. Therefore, animals and plants fill the need for it only at the expense of other organisms, their dead tissues or waste products.

There is especially a lot of phosphorus in organic-rich chernozem. However, even the most fertile soil depletes over time and needs to be fertilized periodically. People have understood this for a long time. In ancient agrarian societies, farmers used compost and manure. The indigenous people of America and Australia set fire to grass and mixed the ashes with the earth.

A very common fertilizer until the middle of the 19th century in Europe, especially in the British Isles, was bone meal. It was also obtained from human bones. Researchers studying burials on the Waterloo field, where the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars took place on June 18, 1815, found that many mass graves were unearthed a few years after the battle.

According to various estimates, from 25 to 30 thousand people and thousands of horses were buried on the battlefield. But now archaeologists find only a few remains. At the same ti-me, there are records in the archives that only in 1822 more than a million baskets of crushed bones were delivered to the English port of Hull from Leipzig, Austerlitz and Waterloo and sent to Yorkshire, where steam engines processed them into bone meal.

First fertilizers

In the 1840s, near Cam-bridge, English geologists discovered phosphorus-rich round coffee-colored formations, similar to petrified feces, in sedimentary rocks. They were called “coprolites” – dung stones. Later it turned out that this was phosphate ore, or phosphorites, which had nothing to do with ancient excrement. But this did not diminish their value as fertilizers.

In a few decades, more than two million tons of phosphate rock have been mined, turning the fields and swamps of the south-east of England into a labyrinth of pits and trenches. The stones were sorted, washed and transported on carts, trains and barges to special factories, where th-ey were crushed and treated with acid to form superphosphate – the world’s first chemical fertilizer.

Phosphate ore has made a global agricultural revolution. For the first time in history, it is possible to produce food almost anywhere on the planet where there is water for irrigation. Since that moment, the population of the Earth has rapidly increased, and humanity has become completely dependent on fertilizers. Phosphorites were added to the soil, feed for livestock and poultry. And hundreds of geologists were looking for new deposits of “fertility stones” all over the world.

Guan fever

In 1855, it became known that in the central part of the Pacific Ocean there were several small uninhabited islands covered with guano, the decomposed droppings of seabirds rich in phosphorus. This raw material was of such value that on August 18, 1856, the US Congress passed a federal law allowing US citizens to seize guano islands anywhere – outside the jurisdiction of other states and without legal owners or local populations. Also, the President of the United States was given the right to use military force to protect the interests of such citizens.

After that, America claimed more than fifty islands. Some of them – Baker, Jarvis, Howland, Kingman Reef, Johnston and Midway Atolls – remain under the jurisdiction of the United States to this day. Despite the extreme inaccessibility, territorial disputes arose with Spain, Honduras and several other states.

When the cost of imported guano skyrocketed, fertilizer companies rushed to scour the bat caves for the raw material. They processed the bones of tens of thousands of bison, killed at one time by hunters for skins on the Great Plains.

Phosphorite boom

They also remembered that “stinking stones” were regularly found in South Carolina – nodules of phosphate rock that can be processed into fertilizer. In the 1870s, the first phosphate mines opened on the East Coast of the United States near Charleston. Ten years later, geologists discovered large deposits in Florida. Until now, most of the phosphorus in American fields comes from there.

Massive deposits of phosphate rock have been found in the American West, China, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia, as well as on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Baltic Sea. This became of great importance in the 20th century, during the so-called Green Revolution, when more productive crops bred by breeders became widely available.

But the true golden age of phosphate fertilizers came after apatite was found on the Kola Peninsula in the 1920s.

Russian apatite

In Russia at the beginning of the 20th century, there were only a few small phosphorite mines and semi-handicraft superphosphate plants, the raw materials for which were mainly imported from abroad. Many regions experienced chronic fertilizer shortages. This was one of the reasons for a series of lean years and famine.

To solve the problem, in 1919 they created the Central Research Institute for Fertilizers, began a systematic search for phosphorites and the construction of factories. However, raw materials were scarce.

In 1921, during geological research in the Khibiny, employees of the Mineralogical Museum of the Academy of Sciences under the leadership of Academician A.E. Fersman discovered blocks of apatite. Before that, large accumulations of this mineral were not found anywhere in the world, so many scientists and industry leaders were very skeptical about the prospect of processing apatite ores.

But ten years later it became obvious: apatites are better than traditional phosphorites in all respects. At a low cost, better fertilizers are obtained from them, moreover, apatite ore, in addition to phosphorus, contains a whole range of rare and rare earth metals.

In 1930, the first apatite mine was launched in the Khibiny, and by the end of the year its productivity exceeded the production of phosphorites at all deposits in the country. In 1931, superphosphate plants were transferred to new raw materials. Organized supplies of apatite concentrate abroad. By the mid-1930s, the Soviet Union had become the world’s largest exporter of phosphate rock.

Today, Brazil, South Africa, Finland, Uganda, Norway, Zimbabwe, Canada, Spain and India have large reserves of apatite ores, in addition to Russia. There are phosphorites suitable for industrial production in the European part of Russia, China, Morocco, USA, France, Belgium, Spain, Tunisia and Algeria.

World Phosphorus Crisis

As long as geologists were discovering new deposits and fertilizer plants were building up capacity, there was no cause for concern. The first wake-up call came in the 1990s when phosphate rock ran out on the tiny Pacific island of Nauru, which provides fertilizer to Australia and New Zealand. At the same time, the production of phosphates in the United States began to decline. The world’s largest exporter of this raw material became an importer by the end of the 20th century.

A real “phosphorus catastrophe” broke out in 2008, when, against the backdrop of the global economic crisis and rumors about the exhaustibility of raw materials, phosphate prices rose by 800 percent.

Historically, phosphate fertilizers have always been cheaper than scarce potash or nitrogen fertilizers, which require natural gas to produce. It has become an addiction in low- and middle-income countries. Now phosphates have become expensive. Over many countries in Africa and Southeast Asia in the 21st century, the threat of famine again loomed.

Since 2020, the market is in a fever again. The situation has worsened especially in recent months. Supply chain disruptions, export bans and anti-Russian sanctions have quadrupled global phosphate prices.

Leading scientists from 18 countries of the world recently published a report entitled “Our Phosphorous Future”. To emphasize the seriousness of the problem, its last page was printed on black paper.

Researchers are calling for a rethinking of phosphate fertilizers as the cheapest and easiest way to increase crop yields. The uncontrolled use of the resource, in their opinion, threatens not only food security, but also the global ecology. Phosphorus compounds leached from the fields pollute rivers, lakes and seas, causing algal blooms that release toxins that are harmful to animals and humans.

True, the authors do not specify how to replace the fertilizers so demanded by all farmers of the world.