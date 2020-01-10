What we are reading today: From peoples into nations by John Connelly

Monitoring Desk

In the 1780s, the Habsburg monarch Joseph II decreed that henceforth German would be the language of his realm.

His intention was to forge a unified state from his vast and disparate possessions, but his action had the opposite effect, catalyzing the emergence of competing nationalisms among his Hungarian, Czech, and other subjects, who feared that their languages and cultures would be lost.

In this sweeping narrative history of Eastern Europe since the late 18th century, John Connelly connects the stories of the region’s diverse peoples, telling how, at a profound level, they have a shared understanding of the past, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

An ancient history of invasion and migration made the region into a cultural landscape of extraordinary variety, a patchwork in which Slovaks, Bosnians, and countless others live shoulder to shoulder and where calls for national autonomy often have had bloody effects among the interwoven ethnicities.

Courtesy: (arabnews)