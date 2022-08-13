What will change the UN reform

Marina Ozerova

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council was held to discuss the situation around the Zap-orizhzhya NPP. The cou-rse of the discussion once again demonstrated the existence of serious disagreements between Rus-sia and the countries of the West. And in Sept-ember, the 77th session of the UN General Assembly is to be held in New York. The broad agenda of which also includes the issue of increasing the effectiveness of the work of the Security Council. The decisions of this body must be implemented by all UN member countries, but the adoption of coordinated decisions on a wide range of issues in the current situation is practically impossible.

“MK” talked with experts about whether it is realistic now to carry out a meaningful reform of the Security Council and make it more efficient.

The United Nations Organization was created in 1945 by the countries participating in the anti-Hitler coalition specifically to maintain peace, security and develop cooperation between different states in various fields. The 193 members of the UN are the overwhelming majority of all independent states now in the world. One of the permanent bodies of the UN is the Security Council, the decisions of which are binding on all countries that are members of the organization. It has 15 members: five permanent members (USA, Russia, China, France and the UK) and 10 “non-permanent” members who rotate every two years. Permanent members of the Security Council have the right to block the adoption of any decision. The General Assembly cannot override this veto.

The Soviet Union, and then Russia, over the 77 years of the existence of the UN, repeatedly used the right of veto, and after 2007, Russia generally became the record holder for the number of blocked resolutions among the permanent members of the Security Council (in the last century, the palm belonged to the United States). After the start of the military special operation in Ukraine, the situation in the Security Council, and in the UN as a whole, escalated. After Russia blocked the adoption of a Security Council resolution condemning its actions (China, India and the UAE abstained from the vote, the rest of the Security Council members voted “for”), at the end of April 2022, the UN General Assembly without a vote adopted the proposed by Liechtenstein two years ago and supported several dozen states (including the United States) a resolution: it provides for the mandatory convocation of the General Assembly within 10 days after how some of the permanent members of the Security Council will block the adoption of some decision. What for? To have a discussion on this issue, which has caused controversy among the “five”, to find out what the majority of the countries of the world think. The representative of the country that exercised the right of veto will have the opportunity to be the first to justify its position, and will be able to defend it in front of all UN member countries. If he doesn’t want to, the decision will be discussed without his participation… Russia did not like this resolution. China, India and Brazil too. and will be able to defend it in front of all countries – members of the UN. If he doesn’t want to, the decision will be discussed without his participation… Russia did not like this resolution. China, India and Brazil too. and will be able to defend it in front of all countries – members of the UN. If he doesn’t want to, the decision will be discussed without his participation… Russia did not like this resolution. China, India and Brazil too.

Another long-standing and unsuccessfully discu-ssed reform is an increase in the number of permanent members of the Security Council.

Will the resolution adopted in April change anything in the work of the UN Security Council, will it make it more negotiable for its permanent members? What kind of reform would be reasonable and possible in the current situation? And has the UN as a whole not exhausted its resources? “MK” talked about this with experienced Russian diplomats.

Sergey ORJONIKIDZE, in 2002-2011 – Deputy Secretary General of the UN: “We haven’t heard ab-out any reforms of the UN and the Security Council in recent years … Indeed, some changes were made to the UN Charter, but this was possible only on the basis of an agreement reached – for example, the composition of the Security Council was increased (in 1963 year, the number of non-permanent members increased from 6 to 10 – “MK”.). I think it’s time to include in the Security Council the leading developing countries of the world – Latin America, Asia and Africa, which has also been talked about for a long time. The world is something different than it was in 1945, and it is unfair to forget that there are India, Brazil, South Africa. But everything rests on the fact that the West, of course, does not want this, because they now have the majority of votes in the Security Council: three votes of permanent members, plus there are always two states from Western Europe in the UN Security Council,

There is no and cannot be a mechanism that would allow the General Assembly to cancel the decision of the Security Council, even after the adoption of the Liechtenstein resolution. Neither we nor any other permanent member will ever agree to such a reform, because then it is not at all clear why the Security Council is needed, which is just conceived in order to maintain a balance of certain forces. Therefore, I do not think that something interesting on this topic will be considered during the next session.

In general, the UN was effective only when it was possible to reach the consent of the main member states, in which case there were treaties, agreements in the field of arms control, disarmament, human rights, activities in outer space, in maritime spaces, in the social field … And the consent was when there were more or less normal relations between the permanent members of the Security Council, primarily between the USSR, then Russia, and the United States. In any case, the UN has not exhausted its possibilities. Of course, some reforms and changes are needed. But now is not the time to agree on anything at all.

But things will get better more or less. There is never permanent peace and permanent war in international relations. Another thing is that the current historical period may not necessarily be as short as we would all like … “

Andrei BAKLANOV, Deputy Chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats: “The UN and its permanent body – the Security Council, which, according to the charter, is intended to make recommendations and then control decisions in the field of security – are now acting inefficiently, and this causes dissatisfaction. But we must look at the root, and the point is not the organization as such, and not that the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres, MK.), in my opinion, is weak. The UN does not function because of the position taken by a significant part of the member states and a part of the permanent members of the Security Council – Western countries. Therefore, no matter what reforms are carried out, the UN will not work better. I think that an effective UN reform is absolutely unrealistic now. Of course, we will continue to discuss it, but it will be very difficult to move forward towards a solution.

Separately, there is the issue of expanding the permanent membership of the UN Security Council. But given the extremely unstable, unsteady situation in international relations, it cannot, unfortunately, be resolved either, because we cannot find a balanced solution with the current permanent members, we cannot reach a consensus. And the September session, obviously, will end in this sense also without results.

As for the ongoing attempts to blur the role of the Security Council, they are aimed at depriving us of the opportunity to hinder the adoption of decisions that are imposed by the mechanical majority of the West. It is good that in 1945 we were nevertheless able to ensure that each of the permanent members received the right of veto. The Security Council is assigned key issues related to ensuring security and maintaining peace; this is its prerogative under the UN Charter. The General Assembly can discuss anything, but it cannot veto or somehow correct the decisions of the Security Council. All such proposals will nullify the effectiveness of the UN. But we’re trying to save this organization. In particular,

As a specialist, I can say that there is no good option for reforming the UN, because it does not exist now. And the least bad option seems to be to leave everything as it is. Any attempt, for better or worse, to change something will lead to collapse.