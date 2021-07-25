Maxim Sokolov

Various statements by our close and distant partners regarding Nord Stream 2 have been going on for more than one year. And, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba is sure, “there are still a lot of things ahead, including certification, insurance, and, most importantly, a lot of questions.” Kuleba’s confidence, or at least desire for this music to be eternal, is understandable. If there are no things and questions about the SP-2, what will Ukrainian diplomacy do in general?

Kiev is dissatisfied even with the latest joint statement of the United States and the Federal Republic of Germany, which was not at all kind to Russia , which decided that Berlin undertakes “to seek sanctions ag-ainst Russia if the Russian side uses energy as a wea-pon against European countries”, as well as “to seek an extension of ten years of the expiring in 2024 agreement between Kiev and Moscow on gas transit. “

Sounds pretty funny on German and especially Am-erican lips. We use sanctions – that is, economic weapons – to the right and to the left, but if Moscow tries to apply energy sanctions (although it has never done so before), the sanctions response of the free world will be terrible. The saying “whose cow would moo …” is unknown in the Shining City.

Moscow’s desire to extend the Ukrainian gas transit agreement is also noteworthy. Whether it is profitable or unprofitable for Moscow, profitable or unprofitable, our partners are not interested. The main thing is that Kiev continues to receive interesting benefits. Simply by the fact of its existence.

Of course, transit problems are as old as the history of trade in general. Spices (as well as myrrh, musk, incense, etc.) were delivered to medieval Europe through many Ukraine. Starting with the Moluccan kings, then various emirs and sultans and ending with the most secular Venetian republic. It was the reaction to the then Ukrainian principle “even though it’s not nice for you, pay for transit by force” explains the Great Geographical Discoveries. Which were originally just a desire to pave trade rou-tes, bypassing intermediar-ies. One can imagine how many sublime slander to t-he European Commission t-he Arabs and Venetians wo-uld have written on the Po-rtuguese navigator Vasco d-a Gama, who showed the tr-ansit countries the muzzle.

Moreover, in the medium and long term, all these slander are useless, although, of course, all sorts of ecologists, fighters for democracy and simple-minded Kiev politicians think differently. But the entire world economic history is also a graveyard of old trade routes, which have been replaced by new bypass routes. This is the power of innovation.

Of course, there are exceptions. The construction of the Berlin – Vienna – Istanbul – Baghdad – Kuwait railway with a length of 2,400 kilometers began at the dawn of the 20th century and caused great concern for partners, especially England , as it gave the Germans access to the east bypassing Suez . It also provided exceptional trading opportunities.

The Berlin-Baghdad road was considered one of the causes of the First World War. So much so that its successful construction would threaten the British communications monopoly in this part of the world. The war unleashed in 1914 killed four empires and 18 million people, but the new trade route did not take place.

The story with the Three B railway (Berlin – Bosphorus – Baghdad) is rather gloomy, God willing, this will not happen with SP-2. However, the issue of freedom of navigation (the pipe runs along the bottom of the sea) and, more broadly, of freedom of trade in the case of SP-2 is also quite acute.

After all, the disposition is simple to the point of impossibility.

“We (Russia) have goods, you (Germany) have a merchant.” The goods are delivered by sea, although along the bottom, but this is not essential. In accordance with the principles of free trade, the consent of third countries – even Ukraine , the United States, even Burkina Faso – is not required, because this is not their business.

Exceptions can be made only in the event of war and a trade blockade. See the continental blockade imposed by Napoleon in 1806 on the British Isles for the purpose of strangling them economically. But the emperor introduced the blockade by a special decree, that is, openly. Where is the similar decree today?

But then either SP-2 is an issue that concerns only Russia and Germany and is resolved by them – and only by them – on the basis of mutual benefit. That is, complete liberalism, which, in theory, should be so liked by other countries professing all and all kinds of freedoms. Including freedom of trade.

Either the trade deal between Russia and Germany must be approved – or not approved – by the United States, Ukraine and various other authorities up to the pockmarked dog. Let’s assume that it is, but then all your speeches about economic freedom are nothing more than archetic hypocrisy.

Probably, sooner or later – and even sooner rather than later – the question will be put this way. Any deceitful dialectic is acceptable in measure, but here any measure has already been surpassed.