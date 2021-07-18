What’s happening in Afghanistan now

Philip Prokudin

The United States has almost completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban threatened Ankara with dire consequences if the Turkish contingent remains. The situation is reminiscent of the 1990s, when, in a new round of civil war, the “Islamic Emirate” took almost complete power in the country. Whether the Taliban will be able to repeat this and what is the difference between the current events and what happened 30 years ago, RIA Novosti learned from eyewitnesses.

Not a guest, but an enemy

The Taliban are our ene-my. The Shuravi were also enemies, they attacked us, we did not invite them here, – the former field comma-nder of the army of Ahmad Shah Massoud answers qu-estions dryly and laconically. – How did the shuravi fi-ght? They fought badly, be-cause this is not their land. The Taliban are also bad at fighting. More precisely, he doesn’t fight, they donate everything to them. “

The “Commandon” (commander in Persian) sits on the floor of a house in the Panjshir Gorge, a problematic place for both the Soviet army in the 1980s and the Taliban in the 19-90s. The former mujahid is a respected guest, the yo-ung people, sitting around, do not interrupt him, do not rush him, although he is not at all verbose.

He keeps his back straight, twirls a can of energy drink in his hands, which was brought to him instead of a traditional cup of tea. After several reque-sts, he opens, takes a sip out of politeness, sets aside.

He is already over sixty, fought alongside Massoud since 1980. After the withdrawal of the Soviet contingent in the 1990s, many m-ujahideen – fighters of irr-egular armed groups that f-ought against the Afghan g-overnment – found themsel-ves on opposite sides of the front of a new civil war. So-me have joined the Nort-hern Alliance of Massoud, some have joined the Taliban.

The denouement came in 1996: the “Islamic Emirate” took control of almost the entire country. Only the Northern Alliance resisted – the Taliban were not allowed into many central and northern regions, including Panjshir.

For the “commandon”, everything is simple: if they come here and stick, they will be thrown away, here the Taliban are outsiders. The inhabitants of the gorge and mountains are hospitable, but the guest does not burst into the owner’s house with a weapon in his hands.

The Taliban also say that they are Afghans and are driving alien ancestors from the land. They are not from Afghanistan, the former mujahid argues. The youth, sitting around the veteran, can not stand it and begin to vying with each ot-her to explain: “The Taliban are a dummy enemy.”

“The Americans came to Afghanistan because of loans for their military industry, and not because they wanted to defeat the Taliban. Why did they put them at the negotiating table in Doha? people like him, – one of the interlocutors points at the veteran. – The Taliban is an artificial movement formed by Pakistani intelligence. Everyone knows who is directing it, together with the Islamic State they are needed to create chaos. “

The former mujahid no-ds gravely – he agrees with this understanding of the military-political situation.

“Saints” of the nineties in Afghanistan

The Governor of Kabul, Mohammad Yakub Haidari, speaks forcefully, confidently, without pauses or interjections. And in Russian. If it were not for the black-red-green flag in the corner and the map of Afghanistan, there would be a complete impression that this is the office of a Russian official. The manner of speech, phrases, gestures – everything is like that of the mayor of a metropolis. He is one of those who served the pro-Soviet government of Afghanistan in the 1980s.

“I was born in Kabul, I love him. Now the indigenous people, those who preserve the spirit of the ancient beautiful city of flowers and gardens, are very few. Half a century ago there were 500 thousand people in the capital, and now there are more than five million. Everyone wants to stay in Kabul alone. Just how many politicians! There are 250 parliamentarians, almost 400 together with the Senate. Here are their families, entourage, relatives, guards and service personnel “- Yakub Haidari smiles and spreads his hands. Like, what can you do with the people’s choices.

The governor speaks Russian with pleasure, recalls the past in detail. “After school, I entered the Kabul Automotive Technical School, they taught us in Russian – basic, first of all, special subjects. Those who had good grades went to the Minsk Higher Military-Political School. I returned to my homeland, served in the army, state security Afghanistan, in the 90s, like many others, he started his own business. ” In detail, with knowledge of the matter, he talks about production, supplies, purchases, barter schemes.

But the good-natured, tough business executive changes dramatically when it comes to what is already a direct threat to Kabul – the Taliban. Haidari becomes categorical, as if “pumping up” a line of soldiers before the battle.

Rumor has it that “students” (“Taliban”, translated from Pashto) are ready to prove themselves in some areas of the capital or suburbs. These are not rumors, Haidari is sure. “In one area near Kabul, in the province of Parvand, they beat a man because he broke up with his wife, smeared him and his father with black paint, drove them on a donkey. True, we took these Taliban in the evening,” the governor gives an example.

And he continues: “They are terrorizing the civilian population. They come to the poor, they say: bring us food. The one for them: I have only potatoes. And they are slaughtering his only cow. Or, a girl with her mother came running to us, crying. They are just They refused to give the Taliban the harvest of walnuts. The answer to them is: we will return five of us, we will rape you, we will kill you with stones. “

“Someone wants to repeat the 1990s, when we were left alone with fate. Even the Najib government (the president of Afghanistan, killed by the Taliban after the withdrawal of Soviet troops. – Ed.) Could not buy fuel from the Yeltsin administration. And now there is the desire in Pakistan to repeat that chaos is even more severe, “he emphasizes.

He really does not like attempts to reach a compromise with the Taliban: “How can you give legitimacy to terrorists? How to negotiate with murderers of children and women? I understand why this is being done, behind this there is a cruel, soulless calculation of those countries that are supposedly aloof from conflict “.

He returns to events again after the withdrawal of a limited contingent of the Soviet army. “Then the USSR did the right thing – the agreement was between the Afghan government and Pakistan, the USSR and the US, two UN members acted as guarantors. And now in Doha there was an agreement between the Americans and the Taliban, thereby Washington recognized their legitimacy!” – Haidari gets excited.

The governor continues to resent the fact that the Taliban are viewed as partners and possible future members of the government. “They drive the locals with a human shield in front of them. And what slogans do they have? If you kill someone, then his property is yours. His wife and daughters are also yours without any nikah (Muslim wedding ceremony.).” There is a specific fact in Tokhar, where the Taliban commanders said: don’t touch the boys, they are slaves, and you can use, sell and transfer female slaves to another, it’s not a sin. clinics, they plundered everything. Is this going to dominate us? “

The interlocutor accuses the Taliban of hypocrisy: the children of their leaders study in America and Great Britain, and they themselves vilify the West, mired in debauchery. According to him, if outside aid to “disciples” stops, the Taliban will disappear on its own – in this he agrees with the former enemy, the field commander of the army of Ahmad Shah Massoud.