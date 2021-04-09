WhatsApp allows desktop voice, video call features for everyone

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: WhatsApp Friday enabled the voice and video calls feature, available on iOS and Android phones, on the desktop version of the app also. “WhatsApp voice and video calls are now available on desktop for everyone,” announced WABetaInfo on Twitter.

To inform users about the feature’s availability on the desktop version, WhatsApp is rolling out official status updates on the messaging app. WhatsApp had launched the video and voice call features of the app last month on the platform’s desktop version which are now available to all the users. Ina Tweet WhatsApp said: “More screen so you never miss a single thing. End-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app: http://whatsapp.com/download.”

“Sometimes you just need a little more space,” tweeted WhatsApp as it announced the new feature. It added that “secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls” will be available on the desktop app.