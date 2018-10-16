WhatsApp changes ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: WhatsApp is reportedly tweaking its popular ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature, based on the time limit in which users can revoke messages.

According to famous WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the social media messaging app WhatsApp is modifying its widely used ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. As per new rules, users will now have a limit of up to 13 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds in which the recipient should receive the notification, otherwise the message won’t be revoked.

WhatsApp has updated the “Recipient limit”.

What does it mean? If you delete a message for everyone, but the recipient won’t receive the revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s (maybe because the phone was off), the message will **not** be revoked.

This is a protection against modded users that revoked messages sent weeks, months and years ago.

You can still delete a message for everyone within 1h, 8m, 16s as long as the recipient will receive your revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s.

In a series of tweets, the whistleblower informed that the ‘Recipient Limit’ change in order to ensure that all members of a conversation receive the revoke request for a message within a designated time limit, in order to delete the message, wrote Indian Express.

Simply put, if a user sends a messages and wants to delete it, the message won’t be deleted even after pressing ‘Delete for Everyone’ if the recipient does not get the delete request for whatever reason within 13 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. Before this update, the delete request had to be accepted within 7 minutes, which was later increased to 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds from all parties.

According to Phone World, such a situation can occur if a receiver’s phone is switched off for over the designated time limit. Whenever the recipient switches on the phone after the time, they will get the deleted message since he wouldn’t have received the revoke request.

The Facebook-owned platform is also expected to introduce of Stickers in order to bring more interactive features.

