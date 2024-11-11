WhatsApp faces widespread connectivity issues across Pakistan

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Internet users across Pakistan encountered significant issues with connecting WhatsApp on Saturday, just days after the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) alerted the government of the severe repercussions of internet shutdowns and a potential virtual private network (VPN) ban.

Reports from outage tracking website, Downdetector, noted a peak of 207 complaints within an hour, primarily around 10pm on Saturday, with 67% of users experiencing difficulties in sending messages, especially media files, and 16% facing problems receiving them.

The disruptions in the Meta-owned instant messaging app predominantly affected Punjab, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw sporadic issues.

Meanwhile, Karachi reported the most significant impact from the disruptions across Sindh, according to Downdetector’s heat map.

Sources within the IT industry acknowledged facing problems while sharing media files. However, no one knew what the problem was.

Internet service providers also faced backlash from customers due to the sudden outage of WhatsApp, with users complaining about their inability to share media files, but could not point to the cause of the issue.

In the absence of any official notification, some users linked the disruptions with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) much-hyped protest in Islamabad today (Sunday).

WhatsApp disruptions in the country have become a recurring issue, particularly during events like the PTI’s protests.

Officials, however, have routinely attributed these outages to technical issues or submarine cable damage.

On X (formerly Twitter), accounts affiliated with the PTI started a campaign on Saturday, requesting X owner Elon Musk, who also owns SpaceX, to make Starlink available in Pakistan.

Starlink is a satellite network developed by the private spaceflight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote locations.