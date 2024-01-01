WhatsApp, Instagram users in Pakistan report disruptions: Downdetector

(Web Desk): WhatsApp and Instagram users in Pakistan faced disruptions on Saturday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector.

Instagram users reported a total of 86 outages in one hour today, while WhatsApp users have been reporting problems since 10:45am, according to Downdetector.

Network providers Zong and PTCL have also experienced disruptions since this morning.

The development comes as Pakistan has been facing huge disruptions in internet services, with X (previously Twitter) being barred in the country for months.

Digital rights experts have indicated that the government is testing a firewall, which is a security device that monitors network traffic but can also be used to manage online areas. The administration denies setting such a firewall.

On August 28, the PTA stated that the ongoing internet slowdown across Pakistan was expected to prolong with repairs to the damaged SMW-4 submarine cable likely to be completed by early October 2024.

“The ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally,” the PTA said in a statement.

“It is updated that fault in SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024.”

The authority further stated that the submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired, “which may improve internet experience”.