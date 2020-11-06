WhatsApp launches its much-awaited “Disappearing Messages” feature

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: WhatsApp on Thursday finally launched its much-awaited “Disappearing Messages’ feature with a time limit of seven days before the message gets automatically deleted.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said the disappearing messages function is now official and will be rolled out during this month to its 2-billion plus users.

The feature is available for individual as well as group chats. However, in group chats, the group admins will be able to enable disappearing messages in group chats.

The Facebook-owned company said the goal is “to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever”.

“That’s why we’re excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp. When the ‘disappearing messages’ feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private,” it said in a statement.

To enable the feature on WhatsApp for Android and iOS (individual chat), users will need to open WhatsApp chat > Tap the contact’s name > Tap Disappearing messages > if prompted, tap ‘CONTINUE’ > Select On.