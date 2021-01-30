WhatsApp releases new web update for its Android version

F.P. Report

CALIFORNIA: WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android version — the 2.21.2.16 update.

“Web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to Play Store. It’s like a release candidate, a final beta,” said WABetaInfo.

“If you are a beta tester, you shouldn’t update to 2.21.2.16, because it’s a build reserved to everyone,” it said.

“If you aren’t a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.2.16 update, you should visit the Android page,” it added.

WhatsApp posts first Status update to ease users’ privacy concerns

Moreover, you can download the latest web release for Android from official WhatsApp website.