WhatsApp starts sending out alerts about its new privacy policy

CALIFORNIA: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has started sending out alerts about its new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy to Android and iOS users of the app.

WhatsApp has officially updated its terms of service and privacy policy and given users till February 8, 2021, to accept the same to continue using the messaging platform

They detail the changes and provide the user the option of clicking on an ‘agree’ button or choosing the ‘not now’ button and if WhatsApp users do not want to agree to the new privacy rules, they may as well delete their account.

The key updates include:

Changes in how WhatsApp processes user data

WhatsApp has also updated its privacy policies on its website and shared details on how the changes work.

WhatsApp privacy policy

“WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our services, including when you install, access, or use our services. The types of information we receive and collect depend on how you use our services,” the Facebook-owned platform stated.