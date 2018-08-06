WhatsApp to bring Picture-in-Picture Mode to watch YouTube

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: WhatsApp is working on picture-in-picture feature that could soon be available for Android users. This new feature will let WhatsApp users to play videos from Instagram and YouTube in a small window within the messaging app. WhatsApp for Android Bringing Picture-in-Picture Mode so you will not need to go to Instagram or YouTube apps to view a video sent by a contact.

WABetaInfo has reported, this new feature is available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.234, but it is currently under development and has not been enabled for beta testers. The report also further added that the feature still needs to get many other improvements before it’s launch.

There is still no information that when exactly will be this feature launched. However, this feature is already available in the iOS app, so it should be available for Android soon.

According to the report that WhatsApp has been working for the last few months in order to add this feature and it may be available in one of the next few updates.

When the picture-in-picture feature rolls out on WhatsApp for Android, then users will see a White-colored Play icon on any YouTube or Instagram video link shared on the messaging app. They will have to tap on the icon and the video will pop-up inside the app in a small box. This box can be expanded or placed anywhere within the app itself and users will be able to keep on texting with the contacts.

