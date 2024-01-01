WhatsApp to introduce music feature for status

(Web Desk): Meta owned platform, WhatsApp has been testing a feature that would let users to include music in your story or status.

This feature is similar to other Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram that enable you to add music on the photos and videos posting them as reels or stories.

When posting status on WhatsApp, you would have an option to add music or song that would let you search music and add it in your photo or story.

This feature isn’t available to users now, it is under experiment now.

This feature to add music on your status will be available soon.

WhatsApp is also all set to introduce a feature that would make you able to organise stickers.