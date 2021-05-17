WhatsApp to launch ‘chat migration’ feature between iOS and Android phones

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: Cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp never disappoints and is always introducing innovative features to make the user experience extremely convenient.

This time the WhatsApp observer has announced on Twitter that WhatsApp is now working on a new feature which is called the ‘chat migration’ feature.

This feature will allow us to transfer our chats and messages between iOS and Android.

However, this feature will only be available in a future update.

WhatsApp observer announced, “If you missed the news, @WhatsApp is working on a chat migration feature, so you can easily transfer your chats and messages between iOS and Android. The feature will be available in a future update. When it’s ready, the announcement will be available here on @WABetaInfo”.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular applications around the globe mostly because of how convenient and user-friendly it is.

The convenience of the Cross-platform messaging application has made the users entirely dependent on it which is a great tactic to grab the desired audience towards your platform so they never have to think about switching.