WhatsApp to redesign its section for sending audio files

NEW YORK: WhatsApp for Android is redesigning its section meant for sending audio files.

The new redesigned audio files section is said to have the ability to add as many as 30 audio files at once, media reported.

Presently, WhatsApp allows users to send only one audio file at a time.

The new change is said to be a part of a recent WhatsApp for Android beta, though the redesigned audio section is likely to debut sometime in the future. The redesign could as the next major update on WhatsApp for Android days after the instant messaging app got the picture-in-picture (PiP) feature for the masses.

WABetaInfo reports WhatsApp for Android is set to receive a redesigned audio files section that supports the option to add 30 audio files at a time. This is a significant update considering the fact that WhatsApp presently allows users to send only one audio file at a time.

The redesigned section also reportedly lets users preview the audio and image (if available) of the file before sending.

Notably, WhatsApp is already playing the audio files once you tap on them. It, however, seems that the new update could let users play or pause the audio files by tapping the play button next to them. There could be a preview of album art associated with the listed audio files.