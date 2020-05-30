Wheat procurement process to be revisited: Aleem Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for food Abdul Aleem Khan has said that next year, the volume and method of wheat procurement will be changed as a huge amount of money is spent on buying wheat.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting. The meeting was attended by Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Punjab while Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Langrial attended the meeting through video link.

The situation of wheat procurement and storage was reviewed in the meeting and the Secretary Food apprised the participants on the situation so far.

Addressing the meeting, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that complete procurement of wheat was a joint achievement of the concerned departments. Punjab is considering formulating a comprehensive food policy in the province.

He further said that next year we will change the volume and method of procurement of wheat. Punjab is self-sufficient in wheat production and by the grace of Allah, there will be no shortage of it. After completing its own needs, Punjab government is making arrangements of wheat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial minister said that food departments of Punjab and KPK would procure wheat jointly and flour mills, seed companies can buy as much wheat as they want. We will take all the stakeholders into confidence for the next purchase of wheat, he added.