Where are we going today: DOM – a new taste to the noodles

Rahaf Jambi

Virtually everyone in Saudi Arabia grew up loving and eating Indomie instant noodles, a staple in every kitchen that is super easy to make. Each family has a unique method for preparing Indomie, which is the perfect late-night snack or quick fix.

The DOM cloud kitchen has brought a new taste to the noodles with their own sauces and seasonings. The kitchen serves two sauces — the sweet teriyaki and the tom yum. Just like many of us experimented with our noodles, DOM has created new twists to make the experience more enjoyable.

DOM is offering a variety of options, including noodles made with veggies, chicken, beef and shrimp. The brekkie noodles include eggs so it’s a great option for breakfast or if you want a source of protein. Their mouthwatering side dishes include bang bang chicken or shrimp, corn on the cob, and broccoli bites.

DOM is the perfect place to order from if you’re looking for something with a side of nostalgia. The concept is simple and straightforward and a great option for a quick meal at work or for movie nights.

One hearty bowl of DOM costs about SR25 ($6.6). Available from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., DOM can be ordered through HungerStation, Jahez, and Mrsool in Riyadh.

Indomie is produced by Indofood, the Indonesian instant noodle pioneer and one of the largest instant noodle manufacturers in the world.

