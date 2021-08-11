Where are you going, troika? – No answer

Kirill Krivosheev

Representatives of the “expanded troika” on Afghanistan – a format with the participation of Russia, China, the United States, and also Pakistan – gathered for another meeting in an attempt to achieve de-escalation in Afghanistan. The diplomats gathered in Doha are faced with the extremely difficult task of persuading the Taliban, under whose control more and more provinces are passing, to stop the offensive. Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani does not seem to rely on diplomacy anymore: acc-ording to media reports, he believes that negotiations with the Taliban are “dead”, and the only chance to save the country from terrorist seizure is to build a reliable defense around Kabul.

The offensive of the Taliban movement banned in Russia, which has been going on for several months, has taken on a completely different pace over the past week. Starting on August 6, when the militants managed to capture the city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, they took control of several more administrative centers: Sari-Pul, Talukan, Shibargan, Kunduz and Aybak.

On August 10, in the afternoon, the Taliban announced the capture of the seventh province – Farah. In the evening, information appeared that the city of Puli-Khumri, the center of the Baghlan province, had also come under their control.

During the battles for Shibargan, American aviation for the first time in a long time helped its allies and destroyed about 200 militants from the air. The Americans launched another airstrike on Tuesday in the province of Kapisa. However, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby made it clear that Afghans should not rely entirely on Washington for help. “This is their country that they have to defend. This is their fight, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban do not lose hope of capturing much larger regional centers: Mazar-i-Sharif, which is considered the main city in northern Afghanistan, and Herat, which unites the western provinces around it. Fearing for the safety of goods and entrepreneurs, Iran, which borders Afghanistan in the West, has already suspended trade links. “It is unclear whether the cargo will reach the buyer when it is shipped to Afghanistan. In addition, the goods are not insured, and this greatly increases the risks, ”said Hossein Salimi, head of the Iranian-Afghan Chamber of Commerce.

The Taliban speak with pride about their military victories and do not hide their plans to seize the remaining territories, although recently at a press conference in Moscow they argued that they were not going to take power in the country by force. “The situation is completely out of their (government – Kommersant ) control, our forces are advancing at a reasonable speed, and Mazar-i-Sharif will soon fall. We are also trying to calmly move to the other remaining cities, – said the press secretary of the m-ovement Zabihullah Muj-ahid on the evening of Au-gust 9. But there is no final decision on Kabul yet.”

In such a difficult situation “on the ground” in Doha on August 10, meetings started in two formats at once: the “expanded three”, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, and more broadly: with the participation of the UN, the European Union, Great Britain, Uzbekistan, the hosts of the site – Qatar, as well as the parties to the Afghan conflict.

According to the head of the second department of Asia of the Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov, who represents Russia at the talks, the purpose of the meeting will be to push the parties to a political solution. “The offensives and military options will continue until both sides – the Afghan government and the Taliban – sit down at the negotiating table. This is what we will strive for, ”he said. And he added that he intends to meet, among other things, with the Taliban representatives themselves, who have a political office in Doha.

Mr. Kabulov admitted that the militants have some success on the battlefield, but expressed confidence that they have no chance of gaining control over the entire country. “Yes, they took two administrative centers of the provinces, perhaps they will take more, but a balance will inevitably come,” the diplomat said on the eve of the talks. The US State Department’s rhetoric was harsher. They directly stated that the special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad “will help formulate a single international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.”

The Afghan government also sent a delegation to Doha, led by the head of the Supreme Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah. It is reported that the goal of the members of the delegation is to call for “an early resumption of peace negotiations, an immediate end to the violence, the formation of an inclusive government and the coming to a political solution.”

At the same time, it seems that Kabul no longer believes in the negotiations with the Taliban themselves. In any case, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according to Bloomberg , considers the process “dead”, and announced the government’s plans to arm residents and strengthen ties with influential commanders on the ground. According to Afghan TV channel Tolo News , citing sources, Mr. Ghani on Monday met with the country’s most influential field commanders and decided to form a unified command center that will lead the mobilization and training of militias in provinces that the Taliban are trying to take over.

In turn, the fighting spirit of the regular army of Afghanistan, which is more than three times larger than the Taliban, is not high enough, according to media reports. For example, the British newspaper The Times wrote that military pilots from the government’s Air Force were massively dismissed from service, fearing reprisals from the Taliban. Shah Mahmoud Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister, who unofficially supports the Taliban, also pointed to the low morale of the Afghan army. “Capacity building, training, equipment – where is it all? – he asked sarcastically at a press conference. “We need to consider the issues of controllability and (reasons – ” Kommersant ” ) the collapse of the Afghan national defense forces.”

Omar Nessar, director of the Moscow Center for the Study of Modern Afghanistan, told Kommersant that the Taliban are currently trying to achieve strategic superiority by capturing the border provinces. The expert does not exclude that after this there will be an opportunity for a truce, which will be used by the Taliban to consolidate their positions.

“According to reports, the Taliban are suffering huge losses. That is, the offensive cannot continue for long, “said Mr. Nessar.”

And the Afghan army is saving strength precisely because it is retreating from cities that it considers less important. “As for the negotiations in Doha, they, according to the expert, will end with a very mild recommendation to the parties in order to allow international players to save face. “Their influence is decreasing, so they cannot demand anything,” the source of Kommersant is sure.

Another expert on Afghanistan, professor at the Kazakh-German University in Almaty, Rustam Burnashev, reminded Kommersant: “Taliban” is an umbrella term that unites many disparate groups, and therefore the demonstrative capture of provinces “does not give the movement full control over the territory and population”.

At the same time, Mr. Burnashev is confident that the militants’ offensive can be controlled, “if not directly, then indirectly, through weakening the support of government forces” and some similar actions. “The Taliban offensive is also a guided process aimed at nudging Kabul into negotiations and the formation of a coalition government. This means that the discussion of the Taliban offensive by the interested parties in Doha is quite a pragmatic action, ”the expert is sure.