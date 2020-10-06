Students gather in front of the historical headquarters of the University of Barcelona during a pro-referedum demonstration on September 22, 2017 in Barcelona. Spain's conservative government has dealt a serious blow to Catalonia's plans to hold an independence referendum but it faces growing indignation in the region, which is closing ranks on Madrid. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENELLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Where does Europe stand after Three years of Catalonia’s referendum

Spain’s supreme court last week upheld a ruling that the pro-independence president of the Catalonia region, Quim Torra, be banned from office for refusing to remove a protest banner from a government building.

The backstory: The banner read “freedom for political prisoners and exiles,” a reference to the separatist leaders who held an unsanctioned independence referendum three years ago this week — nine of whom are currently in prison.

The issue of Catalan independence has defined the current period of extreme political polarization in Spain.

  • In Catalonia, there are some signs of weariness. Support for independence has slumped from 49% three years ago to around 42% now.

Bernat Solé, Catalonia’s pro-independence foreign minister, tells Axios that the more important figure is 80% — the proportion of Catalonians who he says support a referendum.

  • While COVID-19 has rightly been the top national priority, Solé says, “the political situation in Catalonia is not solved.”
  • He says regional elections expected in the coming moments “could be a good tool to answer what the people of Catalonia are thinking at this moment.”

What to watch: The elections could also allow for a reset in relations with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who will likely need Catalan votes to pass a budget and keep his government afloat.

  • He’s attempting to walk a tightrope on the independence issue, and he recently agreed to consider clemency requests for the jailed separatist politicians.
  • Solé has been unimpressed. “At the moment, it’s a progressive government, they say, ‘the most progressive government in Spanish history.’ The real thing is that it’s the same — it’s another Spanish government, and the situation in Catalonia is the same.”
