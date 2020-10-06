Where does Europe stand after Three years of Catalonia’s referendum

Spain’s supreme court last week upheld a ruling that the pro-independence president of the Catalonia region, Quim Torra, be banned from office for refusing to remove a protest banner from a government building.

The backstory: The banner read “freedom for political prisoners and exiles,” a reference to the separatist leaders who held an unsanctioned independence referendum three years ago this week — nine of whom are currently in prison.

The issue of Catalan independence has defined the current period of extreme political polarization in Spain.

In Catalonia, there are some signs of weariness. Support for independence has slumped from 49% three years ago to around 42% now.

Bernat Solé, Catalonia’s pro-independence foreign minister, tells Axios that the more important figure is 80% — the proportion of Catalonians who he says support a referendum.

While COVID-19 has rightly been the top national priority, Solé says, “the political situation in Catalonia is not solved.”

He says regional elections expected in the coming moments “could be a good tool to answer what the people of Catalonia are thinking at this moment.”

What to watch: The elections could also allow for a reset in relations with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who will likely need Catalan votes to pass a budget and keep his government afloat.