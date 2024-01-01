Where we are going today: ‘911 Pizza’ in Riyadh’s Sulaymaniyah

RAHAF JAMBI

If you have not done so already, and for a welcome change to the usual fare in Riyadh, it is time to try 911 Pizza. This American-style outlet offers a unique twist on the pie for those who prefer a crispy, thin crust.

It has a lively, diner-like atmosphere, complete with American pop culture-inspired decor and neon lights.

The menu, though limited, focuses on quality rather than quantity, featuring a selection of classic margherita, buffalo, pepperoni and truffle varieties.

One of the standout features of 911 Pizza is its commitment to the thin crust experience. Unlike many of the thicker options found elsewhere in Riyadh, the pies here are crisp and allow the flavors to shine through.

The margherita offering, with its rich tomato sauce and melty cheese, is a particular highlight, while the truffle mushroom pizza offers a more sophisticated and indulgent flavor profile.

The pricing is reasonable, with a medium-sized pie starting at SR44 ($12). This makes it an accessible option for families, groups, or anyone looking for a satisfying and affordable meal.

While the menu may not cater to those who prefer thicker crusts, the quality and attention to detail more than makes up for it.

The chicken wings are a must-try and provide a delicious counterpoint to the crispy, flavorful pizzas. But they were a bit too moist for my liking as I was expecting crispier wings.

911 Pizza has wisely chosen its first Riyadh location in the Sulaymaniyah neighborhood, a district renowned for its growing concentration of fine-dining establishments.

This strategic positioning speaks volumes about the restaurant’s understanding of the local market and its desire to cater to a discerning clientele.

Overall, the eatery is a welcome addition to the capital’s dining scene, offering a satisfying experience for those seeking a break from the norm.

With its lively atmosphere, high-quality ingredients, and attentive service, it is sure to become a new favorite for pizza enthusiasts in the city.

Courtesy: arabnews