Where we are going today: ‘American Corner’ – authentic American breakfast in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: American Corner has been the go-to spot for many American breakfast-lovers in Jeddah since 1989.

From the moment you walk in, the cozy vibes, checkered floors and warm lighting set a nostalgic tone — the kind that will make you want to linger over coffee and pancakes a little longer with a friend or simply enjoy some alone time.

The menu features authentic American breakfast culture: Fluffy pancakes, crispy hash browns, buttermilk waffles, cheese-loaded omelettes and the ever-satisfying eggs with turkey bacon or sausage in generous portions.

One of the standouts is the chicken and waffles, golden and crispy, which hits that sweet-and-savory balance.

The classic American breakfast platter is another favorite. It features eggs, toast, your choice of meat and a side. It is simple, comforting and delicious.

My personal favorite is the hotdog, made the American way with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise in a fresh, soft, long bun. I also like the buttered corn, brownies and a smooth flat white to tie it all together.

If you have a sweet tooth, do not miss the famous French toast, topped with fresh berries and maple syrup.

Service is friendly and American Corner does a great job of maintaining a warm, welcoming atmosphere, even during the busy morning rush. Prices are reasonable, considering the portion sizes and quality.

If you are in the mood for brunch or something more savory, you will find hearty options including burgers, pasta and salmon or shrimp served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

