Where we are going today: Dombo in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Located on Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street in Jeddah, Dombo is a lively spot promising bold and classic American flavors.

With industrial-chic interiors, a blend of modern and rustic elements, warm lighting, simple wooden furnishings, upbeat music and the tempting aroma of sizzling steaks, the restaurant creates a cozy yet lively setting for a casual, feel-good dining experience.

The appetizer menu includes crowd pleasers like golden, crunchy mozzarella sticks and hearty mac and chicken balls served with grilled corn that offers a simple, smoky balance.

The beef sauce lamb is the surprise star with tender, deeply flavored meat, perfectly paired with mashed potatoes.

For mains, the striploin and ribeye steaks showcase Dombo’s use of high-grade Australian meat, grilled to order with a nice char.

The cheesy upsize burger is indulgent and messy in the best way, with a sauce that drips down your fingers, exactly how a burger should. The Dombo fried chicken, with its crisp coating and tender, juicy meat, is a must-try.

Personally, I expected the Manhattan hot dog to be outstanding, but while generously portioned, it lacked the punchy seasoning needed to stand out.

The kale quinoa salad felt more like an afterthought than a menu staple.

The dessert menu is simple, featuring treats like homemade cheesecake and classic pancakes that offer a sweet and comforting finish to the meal.

Overall, Dombo is a good spot for a relaxed meal rather than a fine dining experience.

Courtesy: arabnews