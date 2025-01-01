Where we are going today: ‘Fusion’ in Alkhobar

Waad Hussain

Tucked away inside Le Meridien in Alkhobar, Fusion is an upscale dining experience that blends refined hospitality with a well-curated menu.

We kicked things off with the bread basket: A warm selection of freshly baked rolls, each one slightly crisp on the outside and fluffy within. The rolls were served with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, sun-dried tomato paste, and a side of butter — simple, elegant, and full of flavor.

Then came the surprise star of the night: the seafood soup. With a perfectly balanced consistency and deeply rich flavor, it was the kind of dish that makes you rethink your stance on seafood altogether. I do not usually go for fish-heavy starters, but I would return to Fusion for this soup alone.

Next up was the sushi platter. It was an elaborate, artful presentation that arrived in a wooden boat overflowing with color and texture.

From the crispness of the tempura rolls to the melt-in-your-mouth sashimi, every bite was fresh with zero fishy aftertaste.

The drawback? The lighting does not do the presentation justice, and I wish the establishment had an Instagram account or at least a more organized menu for browsing.

For mains we opted for the grilled salmon and steak. Both were tender, flavorful, and plated with precision.

Dessert sealed the deal. We went for a classic tiramisu and a mini apple pie, with espresso. It felt like the perfect end to a luxurious yet unpretentious meal.

Fusion might be understated in terms of its online presence, but do not let that fool you. The experience is top-tier.

This is a place that lets the food and service speak for themselves.

Courtesy: arabnews