Where we are going today: ‘Jinji’ – Korean cuisine in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Jinji, the newest addition to Jeddah’s growing lineup of Asian eateries, offers a casual and contemporary take on Korean cuisine.

Located on Hira Street in Ash Shati District, this spot has quickly gained popularity for its street food-inspired menu, serving up favorites that feel straight out of Seoul’s bustling food stalls.

My visit started off with Korean classics like the crispy kimchi pancake and seafood pancake, both golden and satisfying. The kimchi version held a bit more punch for me.

Their fried chicken is a highlight, especially the honey soy and sweet and spicy variations that offer a crispy bite with rich flavor. The plain fried chicken felt a little underwhelming in comparison and could use a touch more seasoning.

Jinji lives up to its bold slogan, “Serious meals only,” especially when it comes to Korean barbecue.

The ribeye and short rib platter is ideal for sharing, with well-marbled cuts that are tender, juicy and full of flavor. The galbi plate, with its savory-sweet soy marinade, is another crowd-pleaser.

The striploin and brisket platter is solid, though we found the brisket slightly dry on one visit. That said, grilling right at the table adds a hands-on experience similar to the authentic Korean BBQ joints of Seoul.

Noodle lovers will appreciate the variety of ramyeon options, from the creamy pink rose version to the brisket ramyeon.

The bibimbap is well-executed with fresh toppings, and the tteokbokki brings enough heat to satisfy fans of spice.

Portion sizes are generous, and the pricing is reasonable as the BBQ platter, ranging between SR 200-250 ($53-66), easily feeds two to three people.

Desserts bring a refreshing end to the meal, especially the authentic bingsu, a milk-based Korean shaved ice dessert in flavors like mango and Oreo. The hotteok pancake, filled with sugar, cinnamon, and nuts, is warm, chewy, and worth saving room for.

The ambiance is minimalist and relaxed, though during peak hours the space can feel a bit cramped and noisy.

Courtesy: arabnews