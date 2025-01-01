Where we are going today: ‘Khaliat Khalid’ Saudi pastry shop

Nada Hameed

Khaliat Khalid is a Saudi pastry shop with branches across the Kingdom. It offers a variety of freshly baked pastries, including a popular specialty known in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf as khaliah (honeycomb bread).

This sweet-and-savory treat gets its name from its unique beehive-like shape. It consists of small dough balls filled with cream cheese and baked to a golden color, often drizzled with sugar syrup for a contrast of soft bread and creamy filling.

Khaliat Khalid elevates this classic with a range of fillings and toppings, including cheesecake with blueberry and raspberry, chocolate with za’atar, cinnamon with sugar glaze, caramelized pecans, and even a savory version filled with chicken musakhan.

For many Saudis, the classic khaliah is tied to childhood memories and family traditions. It is the comforting pastry mothers and grandmothers would prepare, filled with kiri cheese, topped with sesame seeds, and served with tea after lunch or with coffee when hosting guests. It is also a beloved dish on Ramadan iftar tables, bringing families together in the evening.

For those wanting to try different flavors, the bites box includes six varieties with two dipping sauces: condensed milk and sugar syrup. I tried it and loved the cloud-like dough, perfectly balanced filling, and irresistible flavors. My favorite was the cinnamon with condensed milk, and the saffron flavor — it tasted just like home.

I also tried their warm date pudding, served in a clay bowl. It was soft, rich, and satisfying. In addition to sweets, they offer mini meat or chicken pies, ideal for gatherings. Best of all, most items are priced under SR30 ($8).

Courtesy: arabnews