Where we are going today: Khayal Restaurant in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Located in Jeddah Park Mall, Khayal restaurant is a meat lover’s paradise, serving succulent dishes made according to traditional family recipes.

I’ve been a frequent visitor for years and enjoy the food, though the wait can be frustrating, especially when I’m really hungry. To help pass the time, they offer Saudi coffee and dates at the entrance.

From breakfast to dinner, everything is prepared daily by experienced chefs. The Khayal hummus, paired with oven-baked bread, is a standout.

The bread, full of air when placed before me, slowly deflates as I tear off strips and dip them into the hummus, muhammara, and baba ghanuj. The dish is a simple yet satisfying start to the meal.

Don’t miss their lentil soup, served in a bread bowl, or the refreshing pineapple juice served in a pineapple. Their fattoush and tabbouleh salads are popular, and the hot appetizers, like grilled wings and skewered grilled kibbeh, are all simple and subtle in taste.

Though the wait for the main course can feel long, the classic Iskandar kebabs are worth it. Made with grilled beef or chicken marinated in tomato sauce, they are served on soft bread with butter and a spoonful of thick yogurt, providing a welcome contrast to the richness of the dish.

The grill section is another highlight not to miss, offering such delights as cubes of perfectly grilled meat (awsal), Khayal kebabs with cheese, lamb chops, and chicken shashlik.

If you’re in the mood for a platter, there are plenty of sharing options. They also offer grilled meter options, like the half-meter or 1-meter kebabs, served with rice.

Despite being full, I couldn’t resist sharing a portion of the kunafa, made to order. It was crispy on the outside, gooey and buttery inside.

Courtesy: arabnews