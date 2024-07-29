Where we are going today: ‘La Brasserie’ in Riyadh

Rashid Hassan

La Brasserie, at the Mandarin Oriental Al-Faisaliah in the heart of Riyadh, is the perfect spot for food lovers.

This contemporary, multi-cuisine restaurant featuring interactive stations, breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets alongside an a la carte menu, and an impeccable ambiance offers a welcome reprieve amid the hustle and bustle of downtown Olaya.

The menu offers a delightful blend of local Arab flavors and international favorites, including European, Chinese and Indian specialties, catering to a wide range of palates.

Last week, La Brasserie hosted a three-day Indian feast to coincide with the Indian Independence Day 2024 celebrations, welcoming guests for a taste of authentic cuisine presented by Executive Chef Manik Magotra from The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, home to the world-famous Taj Mahal.

The exclusive culinary experience was complemented by traditional decorations, music and beverages inspired by India.

The atmosphere inside La Brasserie is tranquil, offering a perfect place to unwind and soak in the beauty of the surroundings.

La Brasserie is one of Saudi Arabia’s most sought-after addresses in the capital and is at the heart of luxury, shopping, business, and exploration.

Surrounded by the iconic Al-Faisaliah Tower and Al-Faisaliah Mall, the property represents the epitome of Arabian hospitality and Saudi charm.

Courtesy: arabnews